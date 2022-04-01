Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We meet again on NextPit for our list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Qamp ($0.99) : An old-school media player with equalizer options to playback your MP3, FLAC, OGG, AAC, WMA, and other audio files.

: An old-school media player with equalizer options to playback your MP3, FLAC, OGG, AAC, WMA, and other audio files. Home Workouts No Equipment Pro ($1.49) : Get ready for the summer with a daily workout routine with 3D animations for the different exercises.

: Get ready for the summer with a daily workout routine with 3D animations for the different exercises. Mandala Maker 360 ($3.49) : Create beautiful and complex mandalas from just a couple of parameters.

: Create beautiful and complex mandalas from just a couple of parameters. Decimal to Fraction Pro ($1.49) : Quickly convert decimal numbers (e.g. 0.75) to fractions (3/4).

: Quickly convert decimal numbers (e.g. 0.75) to fractions (3/4). Logarithm Calculator Pro ($0.99) : As the name says, calculate logarithms, I just hope I will never need this app...

Free Android games

Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD ($2.99) : Top-down view tower defense strategy game with high resolution graphics and a more contemporary setting.

: Top-down view tower defense strategy game with high resolution graphics and a more contemporary setting. Wonder Knights PV ($3.49) : Side-scrolling action game where you upgrade your characters to take on ever-stronger enemies.

: Side-scrolling action game where you upgrade your characters to take on ever-stronger enemies. Infinity Dungeon ($0.99) : Simple clicker-style RPG set in a gold mine dungeon with hidden dragons (that sounded like an indie band name).

: Simple clicker-style RPG set in a gold mine dungeon with hidden dragons (that sounded like an indie band name). Timing Hero PV ($3.49) : Simple RPG game with GB-like graphics and soundtrack. Defeat the monsters to upgrade your heroes.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Starlight ($1.99) : Locate and learn more about the stars and planets in the night sky.

: Locate and learn more about the stars and planets in the night sky. Cora ($0.99) : Organize your apps by color and let the inner OCD in you free.

: Organize your apps by color and let the inner OCD in you free. It's About Time ($0.99) : Super minimalist clock app for the entire Apple ecosystem.

: Super minimalist clock app for the entire Apple ecosystem. Metal Weight Calculator ($1.99) : Super niche calculator to discover the weight or length of a metal piece.

: Super niche calculator to discover the weight or length of a metal piece. GradíENT ($0.99) : Apply a variety of filters to the photos in your camera roll.

Free iOS games

Fill me Up ($0.99) : A simple puzzle game where you are tasked with filling the playfield with oddly shaped pieces.

: A simple puzzle game where you are tasked with filling the playfield with oddly shaped pieces. Ravon ($1.99) : A free take on the rhythm genre, with a varied soundtrack in a futuristic world.

: A free take on the rhythm genre, with a varied soundtrack in a futuristic world. Car Driving Sim ($0.99) : A rather crude-looking open-world multiplayer car game for the iPhone with surprisingly good reviews.

: A rather crude-looking open-world multiplayer car game for the iPhone with surprisingly good reviews. Super Starship ($4.99) : This game developer advertises it as having more than 4 million planets to discover. Better start working on that.

: This game developer advertises it as having more than 4 million planets to discover. Better start working on that. Not Chess ($1.99) : It looks like chess, but seems a little different. How bad can it be?

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.