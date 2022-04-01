Wow: Samsung will support you in fixing your own Galaxy devices

Fixing your broken Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet may soon be easy as watching a 5-minute DIY video on YouTube. Samsung is working on making replacement parts for self-repairs of Galaxy devices available to anyone starting this year, at least in the US.

TL;DR:

Replacement parts for Galaxy devices will be available to anyone (in the US).

Samsung will start offering parts to select Galaxy devices this year.

iFixit will help provide a self-repair guide.

Although anyone can look for hardware parts of their Galaxy device on the internet, Samsung is making it easier. The company will make replacement parts available to anyone that is planning to fix their own device starting with select Galaxy models.

Samsung will start to offer display assemblies, back glass panels, built-in batteries, and charging ports for the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S21 series, and Tab S7 Plus at first. The company will make it available starting this summer and roll out will expand to more parts and new models afterward. Old parts will then be sent to recycling facilities.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a solid tablet you can own at discounted price today!

Owners can fix their own Galaxy devices with the help of iFixit

The advantage of this is owners will have access to genuine replacement parts and Samsung is partnering with iFixit to supply how-to-do-it repair guides. Teardown videos of iFixit are already available on the internet but a step-by-step guide for a specific fix is very helpful for the average Joe.

Samsung will still continue their service repair available in their authorized centers and door-to-door service in the US. The company promises reasonable pricing for their original replacement parts.

Samsung's 200MP camera sensor may soon arrive into smartphones this year! / © NextPit

Read also: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review

While the Korean company is trying to improve its customer service, Apple on the other hand is rumored of planning to deny the repair of stolen or missing iPhones that are sent to their authorized stores. However, Apple is yet to announce official details about its upcoming service restrictions.

If your phone's display is broken, do you intend to fix it by yourself? Let us know in the comment section about your preference when it comes to servicing your damaged device.