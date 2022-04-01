Is your Samsung Galaxy S22 charging slowly? Enable this hidden setting now!

If you recently bought a new Samsung Galaxy S series smartphone, you must have noticed that charging is not particularly fast. Especially with third-party chargers. Samsung ships the devices with an essential setting turned off, limiting their charging speed. So for today's coffee break, I will show you how to unlock the potential of your Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, S22+, and S22 Ultra!

A while ago, I was reviewing the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G and was surprised by how slowly my review unit would charge. After a bit of searching, I found out why. Hidden deep inside the battery settings there is an option to enable Fast charging, which, by default, is disabled.

In contrast, the "Super fast" charging option is active. This was confirmed throughout all the new devices; the standard Samsung Galaxy S22, the Samsung Galaxy S22+, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Unless you buy a Samsung charger that is at least 25W (sporting Samsungs Super Fast Charging 1.0 spec), you will only get to charge your device at normal charging speeds, which can take about two hours to go from 0-100%. This happens even if you own the popular fast charger that Samsung used to ship with the devices before, which charges with Adaptive fast charging at 18W. But thankfully, there is a way to enable conventional Fast charging manually.

Affiliate offer Samsung Official Chargers

How to enable Fast charging on your Samsung Galaxy S22

The process is quite easy but it may require you to go deeper into the settings. Samsung has made sure it hid battery optimization features well in OneUI 4.0. Regardless, in this menu, you will find several options to optimize the charging profile of your phone.

What is going on here? Fast charging is disabled but Super fast charging is not? / © NextPit

To activate Fast charging:

Make sure that your device is unplugged and not charging. Go to Settings and scroll down to Battery and device care. Tap on Battery. Scroll down and select More battery settings. Toggle Fast charging.

By enabling Fast charging I was able to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 to fast charge even without the official 25W Samsung charger. This setting seems to be enabling adaptive charging that goes up to 18W, so even though it is nowhere near the maximum of 25W, it can decrease the charging times considerably.

I was very disappointed to see this move from Samsung. The Samsung Adaptive Charging compatible chargers are widely available. The company claims to be removing the chargers for the sake of the environment. Still, at the same time, it disables by default the setting that would allow users to have a better experience with their existing hardware.

Affiliate offer Samsung Wireless Charger

I suspect that this move was a deliberate attempt to force consumers into purchasing the more expensive Samsung 25W charger, and this thought does not "spark" joy. But I have to give the benefit of the doubt to Samsung; after all, some would argue that disabling Fast charging could prolong the overall battery life of the device in the five or so years that Samsung plans to support the S22.

What do you believe is the motive behind this move? A deliberate attempt to make users to buy new chargers.

To protect the battery of the device.

Other: I will share in the comments. (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

But what do you think? Should Samsung enable Fast charging by default? Let me know in the comments.