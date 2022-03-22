Tech & Community
Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

4 min read 4 min No comments 0
Authored by: Rubens Eishima
We are back for NextPit's bi-weekly list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday. Between this page going online and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

  • Photo Motion ($2.99): Create short animations with your photos and bring them to life.
  • Dark Screen Filter ($0.99): This tool forces a dark mode in your phone, specially designed to reduce blue lights and reduce eye strain.
  • Stark Dumbell ($2.99): Learn 70 different dumbells exercises with animations and a countdown timer.
  • Star Launcher Prime ($1.49): Tired of your phone's interface? Why not try this quirky little launcher?

Free Android games

  • Mr Racer ($4.99): Challenge your friends or the AI in high-octane races.
  • Live or Die ($0.99): Collect loot and build tools to survive in this post-apocalyptic world.
  • Neo Monsters ($0.99): Collect, train, and put small innocent creatures to fight to the death in this Pokémon-inspired game.
  • League of Stickman ($0.99): Lead the restless Stickman against the shadow creatures and defeat them using your light sword.
Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

  • Longman Dictionary of English ($29.99): One of the most famous English dictionaries is now free for Apple devices.
  • KEV ($1.99): Use your iPhone or iPad as a light meter.
  • Font Keyboard ($0.99): Use different fonts instead of the regular iOS keyboard in messenger apps, social media, and more.
  • PDF Scanner ($0.99): Digitalize photos, graphics, and documents using the device's camera.
  • Year of Color ($0.99): Niche app that identifies the most used colors in your Instagram account.
  • Pedometer Walker ($0.99): An alternative activity tracker that tries to motivate you to walk slightly more every day.

Free iOS games

  • Drop Flop! ($1.99): A minimalistic game that tests your reflexes. Don't let the ball fall!
  • Blackthorn Castle ($2.99): We have featured this adventure game before, but it is worth highlighting it again for those who missed it. We also have a dedicated hands-on!
  • Brainjection ($0.99): Challenge your mind with varied cyberpunk-inspired puzzles.
  • Neo Monsters ($0.99): This Pokémon-clone is also free for iOS.
  • WordSnatch ($2.99): This word game will test your English vocabulary with real-time multiplayer matches.
How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed 

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.

