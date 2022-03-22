5G phone for $249! Samsung presents affordable smartphones

Samsung presents us with new additions to its M- and A-Class. The manufacturer also wants to mix up the entry-level and lower mid-range with the Galaxy M23 5G , the M33 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G .

TL;DR

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, M23, and M33 were presented.

The M22 and M33 will not be available in the US.

Samsung Galaxy A13 will be available for purchase from March 29.

Last week, we could admire the new Galaxy A33 and the new Galaxy A53 that represent Samsung's new mid-range. Now, Samsung also follows up with the cheapest segment and releases the new M series and the Galaxy A13. All three models rely on a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The Galaxy M23 and Galaxy M33 achieve a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and the A13, as the cheapest representative of the A-series, reaches 60 Hz.

Typical mid-range camera systems

There are some differences between the models in the camera system. For example, the Galaxy M23 relies on a triple camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera. Furthermore, the smartphone has an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a depth lens with a performance of 2 megapixels. In contrast, the other budget smartphones take their cues from the Galaxy A33 and appear with a quad-camera system.

The front of the Samsung Galaxy M23 looks almost exactly like the other two models! / © Samsung

Here, both the M33 and the Galaxy A13 use a main camera of 50 megapixels and a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. In addition, both devices have depth and macro sensors, each with 2 megapixels. The selfie camera gets 8 megapixels in all three models and is housed in the Infinity V-notch on the front.

Easy to recognize: The quad-camera system of the Samsung Galaxy M33! / © Samsung

An unknown processor that does a lot

The smartphones use previously unnamed SoCs with eight cores as processors. The architecture of the M-series SoC is reminiscent of the Exynos 1200 series. As the cheapest A model, the A13 has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The M23 also comes with 4 GB of RAM but 128 GB of storage. The more expensive M33 is happy about 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. All devices can be expanded by up to 1 TB via microSD.

All of the models feature a massive battery capacity of 5,000 mAh, which can be charged with 25 watts in the M23 and M33 and with 15 watts in the Galaxy A13. However, you have to keep in mind that Samsung does not include power adapters. The following table shows the color variants and the recommended retail prices.

Samsung's new A and M series Model Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Samsung Galaxy M23 5G Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Colors Light Blue; Black; White Orange Copper; Light Blue; Deep Green Dark Blue; Khaki Green; Brown Price $249.99 289,00 Eur (~$318.81) 349,00 Eur (~$385.00) Availability from 29.03.2022 Not available in the US Not available in the US

As the naming schemes suggest, all of the devices feature 5G. In the US market, at least, the A13 launched with 5G support, while for other regions, we only know of an LTE version. All devices come with Android 12 and the new One UI 4.1. Of course, it remains to be seen how the devices will be received on the market, especially when we look at the competition, which launches several powerful smartphones for less than 300 dollars.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A13 5G To device database

What do you think of the new smartphones? Do you think they are a cheap alternative to the A53 and A33? Let us know in the comments!