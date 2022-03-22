Free instead of $2.99: Grab this 4.7 star game for iOS & Android

For today's coffee break, NextPit serves you a nice point-and-click adventure game. "Blackthorn Castle" by Syntaxity is currently free for both iOS and Android. If you like tricky puzzles, you should grab it quickly!

If you were happy with "The Enchanted Worlds," you will undoubtedly be pleased with "Blackthorn Castle." The game idea and mechanics are identical: once again, you help your uncle to solve a puzzle. To do this, you'll click through the scenery and come across objects that you'll have to collect and solve many puzzles and brainteasers.

A few weeks ago, I recommended the point-and-click adventure Enchanted Worlds by Syntaxity. Of course, the puzzle adventure has long since gone back to being paid for, but Blackthorn Castle from the same creators is currently available for free for both iOS and Android. Unfortunately, we do not know the expiration date, and the game has already been on sale for a few days. So first things first: Download the game while you still can, and then we'll talk more!

The rest is an exciting puzzle adventure in the Myst tradition. You click your way through the graphically adorable locations, always on the lookout for important items, hidden secret doors, and new puzzles. The whole thing is very chilling. The puzzles are sometimes tricky but the difficulty is fair - and if you get stuck, you can purchase hints as an in-app purchase.

Alternatively, you can click on the video above with the complete walkthrough. But I ask you not to just follow the complete video. Invest a little brainpower yourself - it's worth it!

Looking for more? Check out the House of DaVinci 2 at best the graphics games for Smartphones

Is it safe to download "The Enchanted Worlds"?

The game is free of ads, and you don't need an account. There are in-app purchases, as already mentioned - but you can finish the game without them.

Again, I took a look at Exodus. There, as with Enchanted Worlds, four trackers and six requested permissions are listed again. Among them, the game asks for the right to save to external storage. This is necessary because your game state is saved continuously. Apart from that, everything else is within the usual range.

The postcard feature is also present in this game. The privacy policy explains that this is exactly what the photo permission is used for. So there is no access to your gallery.

For me, this game is again a must download. What about you? Are such puzzle games something that makes you relax? Or do they rather drive you crazy? Write it down in the comments!