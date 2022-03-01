Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do twice a week, NextPit prepared a list of mobile apps and games for Android and iOS that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Unit Converter (Pega Pro) ($7.49) : Convert units in more than 40 different categories, including currencies, crypto coins and more.

: Convert units in more than 40 different categories, including currencies, crypto coins and more. RubikCalcPro ($1.99) : Customize your calculator with the most used functions.

: Customize your calculator with the most used functions. Memorize TOEFL ($4.99) : Prepare for the TOEFL exam using flashcards and statistics to improve your English vocabulary.

: Prepare for the TOEFL exam using flashcards and statistics to improve your English vocabulary. QR/Barcode Scanner Pro ($2.49) : Scan different kinds of codes with options for batch scanning, history saving, creating, and sharing QR or barcodes.

Free Android games

Fall of Reich ($0.99) : Another tower defense game, this one is set in WW2 with varied scenarios and fronts.

: Another tower defense game, this one is set in WW2 with varied scenarios and fronts. Stickman Master ($0.99) : Since we didn't list a Stickman game last week, here is one suggestion in which you fight the creatures of the night.

: Since we didn't list a Stickman game last week, here is one suggestion in which you fight the creatures of the night. Think Tap Turn ($0.99) : A simple puzzle game with hundreds of challenges for kids of all ages.

: A simple puzzle game with hundreds of challenges for kids of all ages. Cooking Love Premium ($0.99) : A casual culinary game where you must master dishes from all over the world in 500 levels that will challenge your memory and reflexes.

: A casual culinary game where you must master dishes from all over the world in 500 levels that will challenge your memory and reflexes. Castle Defender Premium ($0.99) : Summon fictional heroes with superpowers to protect your castle from the invading hordes in another Tower defense suggestion.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Lock Notes Pro ($4.99) : Do you fear someone might take a peek at your notes? Try locking them with FaceID or TouchID on this app.

: Do you fear someone might take a peek at your notes? Try locking them with FaceID or TouchID on this app. Stats for Model S/X/3/Y ($49.99) : Check the telemetry and stats for your Tesla Model S/X/Y/3 car and compare them with other models. Set reminders for charging and get notified when the trunk or doors are open.

: Check the telemetry and stats for your Tesla Model S/X/Y/3 car and compare them with other models. Set reminders for charging and get notified when the trunk or doors are open. DNS Client ($0.99) : Debug DNS problems whether you are using HTTP(S), UDP, or TLS connections.

: Debug DNS problems whether you are using HTTP(S), UDP, or TLS connections. It's About Time! ($0.99) : Simple clock app with different styles to choose from, and compatible with iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS.

: Simple clock app with different styles to choose from, and compatible with iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS. digiID MAX ($8.99) : Store scanned versions of your documents. The app is also compatible with payment cards, but it is worth checking the privacy policy beforehand.

Free iOS games

Grejsimosj ($1.99) : Build weird contraptions to solve puzzles in this mix of Incredible Machines and World of Goo.

: Build weird contraptions to solve puzzles in this mix of Incredible Machines and World of Goo. Cards Infinity ($1.99) : A different take on the Solitaire genre, match cards with higher or lower ones, trying to take your streak further.

: A different take on the Solitaire genre, match cards with higher or lower ones, trying to take your streak further. cat&line ($1.99) : A weird Japanese indie game, keep the cat running while drawing a line for it to collect coins and avoid obstacles.

: A weird Japanese indie game, keep the cat running while drawing a line for it to collect coins and avoid obstacles. Achi ($0.99) : Beat the AI in this simple strategy game inspired by the classic Tic-Tac-Toe.

: Beat the AI in this simple strategy game inspired by the classic Tic-Tac-Toe. Pancaker ($1.99) : Stack pancakes like a pro while balancing the ever-growing tower.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your good deals in the comments.