MWC 2022 | Day 1 recap: New phones and a bunch of VR goggles

The first official day of MWC 2022 is over! In the meantime, the NextPit team in Barcelona was able to see even more exciting new releases for you. In the recap of the first day of the show, I'll tell you which exciting releases were presented on February 28, 2022.

With an estimated 250 kilometers more on my Nike AirMax, bigger circles under my eyes than Jupiter, and many problematic uploads in the trade show Wi-Fi, I want to summarize the first official trade show day for you. MWC 2022 really got going on February 28 in Barcelona, and there were releases galore.

Realme, Poco, AVM, Honor, and other manufacturers presented new products, and we were able to try out most of them! Camila Rinaldi found our latest video set on her first appointment at Google - and I was able to enjoy super nice talks with AVM and Poco. Antoine Engels, on the other hand, focused on Realme and talked quite a bit with Nothing.

A known foldable phone and more!

We finally had the chance to do a hands-on of Magic V - Honor's first foldable at MWC 2022 - and we found it particularly exciting. Thanks to the Realme GT 2 Pro, we have to include a new material in the arguments about the best smartphone back from now on. Because Realme's first real flagship has a back that is supposed to feel like paper.

But enough of talking! Let's watch our recap of the first official day of MWC 2022: