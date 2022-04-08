Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We meet again on NextPit for our list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Unit Converter (Pega Pro) ($7.49) : A unit converter app with loads of units and calculators. The plus here is the built-In real-time currency converter also.

: A unit converter app with loads of units and calculators. The plus here is the built-In real-time currency converter also. Unit Converter Pro ($0.99) : Yes, another premium conversion app with thousands of positive reviews on the Google Play Store. Literally, an all-in-one tool!

: Yes, another premium conversion app with thousands of positive reviews on the Google Play Store. Literally, an all-in-one tool! Code Alerts: BL3 (Pro) (0.99) : Stay up to date with the latest Shift codes for the Borderlands 3 video game. The app offers code alerts and doesn't contain any ads.

Free Android games

Lil Big Invasion: Dungeon Buzz ($2.99) : An action-adventure game with a take on the 2D dungeon crawler genre. You will need to find the lost little fireflies in suspicious dungeons.

: An action-adventure game with a take on the 2D dungeon crawler genre. You will need to find the lost little fireflies in suspicious dungeons. Data Defense ($4.99) : A tower defense indie game set in cyberspace. The goal here is to protect servers from being infected by a slew of oncoming glitches, bugs, and viruses.

: A tower defense indie game set in cyberspace. The goal here is to protect servers from being infected by a slew of oncoming glitches, bugs, and viruses. Castle Defensor Premium ($0.99) : A tower defense game that offers the chance to use all your knowledge of defense strategies. Can you handle it?

: A tower defense game that offers the chance to use all your knowledge of defense strategies. Can you handle it? Cyber Fighters: Offline Game ($0.99) : A futuristic take on the cyberpunk fighting style with a variety of characters and well-done graphics.

: A futuristic take on the cyberpunk fighting style with a variety of characters and well-done graphics. Infinity Dungeon 2! ( $0.99) : With a creative selection of characters, in this game, you will go out as a family to rid the world of zombies. The good news is that this version is ad-free.

: With a creative selection of characters, in this game, you will go out as a family to rid the world of zombies. The good news is that this version is ad-free. Block Puzzle ($3.99) : A different and relaxing puzzle game. Just touch and drag the block you want to move to create lines on the horizontal and vertical axis to detonate the blocks.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Search Ace Pro ($2.99) : Search for a word to group websites and keywords together when searching. It displays your preferred search engine, website, or app.

: Search for a word to group websites and keywords together when searching. It displays your preferred search engine, website, or app. Widget Calendar ( $1.99) : Get your full calendar in a widget with the support of various themes.

: Get your full calendar in a widget with the support of various themes. LunarSight: Moon Calendar ( $3.99) : If you are a Moon enthusiast, this astronomy app gives you access to moon phases, calendar, and positional data for any date and location on the earth.

: If you are a Moon enthusiast, this astronomy app gives you access to moon phases, calendar, and positional data for any date and location on the earth. Mela 2 – Synth & FX ($14.99) : A virtual analog synthesizer and multi-effects processor with a streamlined interface. It can be loaded either as an instrument or effect plug-in inside GarageBand. The service works integrated on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

: A virtual analog synthesizer and multi-effects processor with a streamlined interface. It can be loaded either as an instrument or effect plug-in inside GarageBand. The service works integrated on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The Vector Converter ($2.99) : Convert your files to nearly any vector or image format from SVG, EPS, PNG, PS, JPG, BMP, TIFF, WEBP, PSD, PDF, and more.

: Convert your files to nearly any vector or image format from SVG, EPS, PNG, PS, JPG, BMP, TIFF, WEBP, PSD, PDF, and more. minder ($8.99) : An intuitive wellness app that combines several postures and breathing techniques to help you achieve mindfulness.

: An intuitive wellness app that combines several postures and breathing techniques to help you achieve mindfulness. Mencal ($0.99) : In case the app above was not enough, Mencal will help you train your mental math skills so that you do not need a calculator ever again. It does that by providing a comprehensive list of mathematical tricks to help you solve any problem!

Free iOS games

Poker Pop! ($1.99) : Play poker games solo! Poker Pop is a domino-style tile matching game where you place cards onto the board to create poker hands.

: Play poker games solo! Poker Pop is a domino-style tile matching game where you place cards onto the board to create poker hands. Triangle - Strategy Game ($0.99) : The developer states that only the top 5% can solve this strategy game. Are you up for it?

: The developer states that only the top 5% can solve this strategy game. Are you up for it? Azrael ($1.99) : An indie music game with simple and straightforward operations. The game includes tracks created by artists from around the world, as well as exquisite seal paintings drawn by illustrators.

: An indie music game with simple and straightforward operations. The game includes tracks created by artists from around the world, as well as exquisite seal paintings drawn by illustrators. Cosmic Frontline AR ($2.99) : Available for iPhone and iPad, Cosmic Frontline is an AR strategy game with 3D graphics and spaceship battles.

: Available for iPhone and iPad, Cosmic Frontline is an AR strategy game with 3D graphics and spaceship battles. Paintiles ($0.99) : Paint tiles to solve the levels in this relaxing puzzle game.

: Paint tiles to solve the levels in this relaxing puzzle game. 8-bit Console Tank ($4.99) : A blast from the past! Remember Tank 1980? You can now play it on iOS.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.