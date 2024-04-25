Apple's Watch Series 10 has been long rumored to bring an overhauled exterior, and one of those changes reported was a thinner build than the Watch Series 9 (review) . Now, a new report sheds light on how Apple could achieve this feat in its 10th generation Watch Series .

A thinner Apple smartwatch

According to outlet DigiTimes, there is now a chatter within Apple's supply chain about the iPhone maker planning to incorporate RCC or Resin Coated Copper technology in the Watch Series 10's motherboard.

As it was described by the source, adopting RCC will remove the drilling process as it ditches the use of fiberglass in the logic or main board. This would result in a more compact internal components in the device. And for Apple, it could make the Watch Series 10 thinner and lighter if indeed it is utilizing the new tech.

Up to 1 nit: The display of the Apple Watch 9 can now also be darker. / © nextpit

It's not the first time that we've heard of Apple taking advantage of the tech. Back in 2023, notable leaker and consultant Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple is intending to use RCC in the iPhones. However, it added that it will only be ready in the iPhone 17 and not in this year's iPhone 16 because of further testing.

All-new Apple Watch design seen in years

Besides being thinner, the Watch Series 10 is rumored to feature a new design that is notably different to the existing Apple watches. Additionally, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has chimed in that the Watch Series 10 could come with a new band mechanism and a blood pressure monitoring function limited to high/low alerts.

There was also a chatter of the Watch Series 10 being renamed to Watch X to align with the 10th year anniversary of the Apple's Watch. However, there seems no concrete evidence to support this rebranding yet.

As for the launch of the Watch Series 10, Apple is expected to unveil the smartwatch along with Watch Ultra 3 later in the fall. The most plausible date is in September where the iPhone 16 will also break cover.

In addition to a new design and thinner form factor, what else would you wish to see from Apple's next-gen smartwatch? Should Apple add 'Ultra' features to its standard watch range? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.