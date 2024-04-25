Xiaomi or Samsung? Phones, Ecosystems and Updates Compared
Xiaomi or Samsung? You can hardly avoid this question when looking for an Android smartphone in 2024. The two manufacturers are constantly in a fight as top dogs when it comes to the highest-ranking smartphone manufacturer. We compare the smartphone range of the two bitter rivals below!
In the upper echelon of the most popular smartphone manufacturers, both Xiaomi and Samsung sit pretty right at the top. While Samsung has been king of the hill with its range of Galaxy smartphones for over a decade now, Xiaomi still remains a fairly young company. Nevertheless, the Chinese electronics giant has managed to grab a huge market share in the West recently.
Both manufacturers rely on Android and cover a wide price range. For this reason, we will divide this article into the three price categories of the flagship smartphone, mid-range, and entry-level models. In addition, we will also tell you how big the respective ecosystem is and how Samsung and Xiaomi have adopted Android in their respective skins.
Xiaomi vs. Samsung: Smartphone Catalogs Compared
Flagship
Let's begin with a bang by looking at the models that determine the image of the brands in 2024: the flagships. Here, both Xiaomi and Samsung showcase new technologies on offer at mouthwatering prices. Here are the current models in comparison.
Xiaomi vs Samsung: Flagships
|Samsung's 2024 lineup
|Xiaomi's 2024 lineup
|Product
|Picture
|Review
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Display
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SoC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Memory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Camera
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selfie Camera
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Battery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Connectivity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|IP Certification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dimensions and weight
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Offers*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The global launch of the Xiaomi 14 series, which took place as part of MWC 2024, is fresh in our minds. Samsung had already presented its Galaxy S24 series in January. So we already have an overview of what the two manufacturers' flagship models will look like in 2024.
In the orange ring corner are the Xiaomi 14, the Xiaomi 14 Pro, and finally the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Samsung names its models very similarly and sends the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra into the race.
Since you can look at the exact differences in the table, we will concentrate on the clearest similarities and differences. Both smartphone series offer the latest technologies such as OLED displays with 120 Hertz, multiple cameras with high resolutions, and current wireless standards such as 5G, Bluetooth 5.3 / 5.4, and Wi-Fi 6E / 7. There is also the latest Android 14 with several years of updates.
However, there are still some differences to take note of. For example, Xiaomi is ahead in terms of quick charging and battery performance. In return, Samsung negotiated a deal with processor maker Qualcomm to supply overclocked versions of the Snapdragon chips, which debuted in the Xiaomi phones.
Samsung continues to outperform its rival when it comes to software updates. While Xiaomi now offers four years of Android updates and five years of security updates, Samsung is now ahead with seven important Android updates and seven years of security updates on its 2024 flagships.
As you can see: Xiaomi and Samsung hardly have anything to separate themselves in the flagship market. While there are minor differences between the lineups, both manufacturers represent the latest technologies in the smartphone world with their models.
Mid-range
If you still look at only the most expensive models when it comes to smartphones, you are missing out on a lot. This is because the mid-range market continues to be the most exciting one since 2021 until now. Both Xiaomi and Samsung have launched extremely popular mid-range devices over the past two years, and nearly all of them offer a good price-performance ratio.
|Xiaomi Redmi mid-range phones
|Samsung Galaxy A mid-range phones
|Xiaomi Poco mid-range
|Product
|Picture
|Review
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Display
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SoC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Memory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Camera
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selfie Camera
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Battery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Connectivity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|IP Certification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dimensions and weight
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Offers*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Despite all the attention in the flagship arena, the most heated battles probably happen in the mid-range space. With duels like the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ versus the Galaxy A54, the category includes some of the best-selling models from both brands.
Xiaomi is considered the manufacturer with the best price-performance ratio in the smartphone world, and that is to be taken quite literally in this case. Not only does the Chinese company offer superlative specifications on its Redmi Note 13 lineup, but it also counts on sub-brand Poco to offer flagship performing phones for mid-range prices.
However, Xiaomi's software update policy is slightly behind Samsung's despite recent improvements, and the pre-installed MIUI operating system does contain plenty of bloatware and even ads that require you to deactivate in a rather awkward manner. Also, their availability in the US is almost zero, with only independently imported models available in marketplaces.
Here, Samsung clearly positions itself as a brand for premium smartphones in the mid-range as well. The Galaxy A52, A52s, A52 5G, A72, and A32 models introduced in 2021 already shone with one of the longest update guarantees on the smartphone market. Samsung now continues this with the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55.
However, the phones do not have to hide in terms of specifications either. You get particularly high-quality AMOLED displays, triple or quad cameras with optical image stabilization, and sufficiently fast processors for the mid-range. However, Samsung cannot hold a candle to Xiaomi when it comes to fast charging times for smartphones, especially considering the Galaxy A models launched since 2022 do not come with a charger in the box.
Entry-level
If smartphones are mainly supposed to be inexpensive, you can see an exciting development in this department in the last few years. For a long time now, Xiaomi was the first port of call for smartphones that cost less than $200. Samsung has reacted to this and even launched entry-level smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A14. Basically, the same pros and cons apply as in the mid-range segment.
|Redmi | Poco entry-level phones
|Samsung Galaxy A entry-level phones
|Product
|Picture
|Review
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Display
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SoC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Memory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Camera
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selfie Camera
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Battery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Connectivity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|IP Certification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dimensions and weight
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Offers*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This means that Xiaomi normally offers a bit more performance and features for the same amount of money. Samsung, however, convinces with solid hardware, normally really good build quality, and its own Android skin, OneUI. However, we have to point out a special caveat for Xiaomi in this entry-level category.
Xiaomi also sells smartphones that have a particularly good price-performance ratio under the Poco brand. The manufacturer's plan here is to offer the best possible hardware at the lowest possible price. For a market overview, take a look at our list of the best smartphones you can buy today for under $200.
Foldables
Since 2018, a whole new smartphone category has opened up: foldable phones with touchscreens that simply fold in half. Although Xiaomi and Samsung introduced their first foldables pretty promptly, Samsung is clearly ahead of everyone else here. From 2021 until now, Samsung's foldable smartphones continue to be the clear buying recommendation for unique handsets.
|The foldable benchmark
|Compact flip
|Xiaomi's challengers
|Product
|Picture
|Review
|
|
|
|
|Display
|
|
|
|
|SoC
|
|
|
|
|Memory
|
|
|
|
|OS
|
|
|
|
|Camera
|
|
|
|
|Selfie Camera
|
|
|
|
|Battery
|
|
|
|
|Connectivity
|
|
|
|
|IP Certification
|
|
|
|
|Dimensions and weight
|
|
|
|
|Offers*
|
|
|
|
However, bear in mind that foldable smartphones are still costly. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers a format that transforms a traditional smartphone into a tablet when opened, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is more reminiscent of a classic flip phone. From a half-smartphone, you get a full-size smartphone.
Xiaomi introduced the Mi Mix Fold in 2021, which was followed by the Mi Mix Fold 2 in 2022, and the Mix Fold 3 in 2023. The foldable follows a similar concept as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it has not been officially released outside of China. Since we do not recommend importing the smartphone, we will not go into more detail about the device. For more information, just follow the link to our review page of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold.
Software and privacy
You have already read a bit about it in the earlier paragraphs concerning both smartphone offerings: Samsung is better positioned than Xiaomi in terms of software updates. To provide you with a better idea of this, we will take a closer look at both operating systems once again.
Samsung's One UI
As the name suggests, Samsung's One UI is used on all Android devices from the manufacturer. The Samsung-optimized Android interface is considered a thing of beauty among skins and offers numerous additional features like extended multitasking features, support for Samsung's S Pen stylus, and native support for Samsung services like Samsung's S Cloud.
In our review of Samsung's latest One UI 6 skin, you can read about the myriad of options Samsung has implemented with the corresponding update to Android 14.
Apart from the features, you can look forward to the fact that, in addition to Samsung's own services, there is very little bloatware pre-installed and you sometimes get extremely long updates. A seven-year update promise was made for flagship phones—both for security updates and the major Android versions.
However, not everything is perfect in Samsung's software either. The huge size of Samsung's operating systems tends to stand out in reviews. Thus, you have to live with having up to 15% of the available storage space used up even before you set up your Samsung smartphone.
Samsung also works increasingly on implementing its own hardware and software ecosystem. For instance, you can only use the multi-pairing feature of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with other Samsung devices.
Xiaomi HyperOS
The MIUI operating system emerged from a former custom ROM for rooted Android phones. Xiaomi adopted the operating system and has developed it significantly since then. Xiaomi is currently turning away from MIUI, and the first flagships are already equipped with the new HyperOS.
Xiaomi also considerably improved its OS update policies, especially for flagship phones, with five years of security updates, the same Samsung offers for its intermediate models. In the mid-range market, Xiaomi is now promising four years of security updates, which should be good enough for most people. On the other hand, Xiaomi repeatedly attracts negative attention with ads and bloatware on its phones.
For many people, Xiaomi's operating system is also questionable because it is not entirely transparent with how the collected data is handled. As a Chinese company, Xiaomi has to strongly comply with the country's data protection regulations. Thus, if you want to be sure that your data is not passed on to the Chinese Communist Party, you might want to look for another manufacturer. This is a political issue, but we do not want to enter this territory.
Wearables and other devices
Both Xiaomi and Samsung do not only see themselves as smartphone rivals. This is because, with the purchase of a new smartphone, you also gain a doorway into an ecosystem of other devices. Both manufacturers offer smartwatches, fitness trackers, tablets, TVs, in-ear Bluetooth headphones, and even washing machines or smart toilet seats. However, we only review wearables and tablets from these product categories.
Wearables and other devices
|Category
|Samsung
|Xiaomi
|Smartwatches
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
|Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro
|Fitness Tracker
|Samsung Galaxy Fit 2
|Xiaomi Smart Band 8
|Tablets
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
|Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 / Mi Pad 6
|Headphones
|Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
|Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Lite
In the table above, you can find current reviews of these devices from Xiaomi and Samsung. However, we only want to highlight this segment to you in order to illustrate the ecosystems of both manufacturers. Overall, Xiaomi and Samsung do not give each other much elbow room in this respect. If you feel comfortable with devices from a certain manufacturer, you can sit back and continue shopping with both Samsung and Xiaomi.
Price stability and sustainability
Xiaomi is a prime example of a manufacturer that produces so-called "fast phones". In other words, smartphones are inexpensive to buy and reach the end of their life cycle after around two years. The manufacturer offers quick-charging technologies that shorten the battery lifespan and an update guarantee that corresponds to a similar time frame. Only the most expensive Xiaomi smartphones offer a longer update guarantee with three years of security updates.
The story is slightly different when it comes to Samsung. As mentioned earlier, numerous Samsung smartphones will now receive long-term support updates. The new devices from the S24 series, for example, can be safely used until 2031 like recent Pixel phones. The workmanship on these handsets is good enough that the devices should be able to last until then with a little bit of extra care and caution. However, even Samsung is not immune to the fast phone culture with its entry-level smartphones. The rule of thumb here is: The more expensive a Samsung smartphone is, the longer you can theoretically use it.
However, neither brand is a particularly sustainable smartphone manufacturer. Samsung omits the chargers in many of its more expensive smartphones and relies on plastic parts made from recycled fishing nets in the S22 series. Xiaomi did plan something similar with the Mi 11 but ultimately decided against leaving the charger out of the packaging for the Western market.
However, avoiding electronic waste by omitting the charger is not a prime example of sustainability at Samsung either. Small steps in the right direction should therefore not be a reason to buy Samsung in any case. If sustainability is important to you, you should go for models like the Shiftphone or Fairphone 5, which can be repaired and upgraded due to their modular form factor.
Conclusion
Xiaomi or Samsung—which smartphone manufacturer offers more in the end? This question is probably harder to answer for any other pair of brands than for the competitors from China and South Korea. After all, both manufacturers do offer models for beginners all the way to the high-end market or niche markets such as foldables.
However, Samsung still positions itself more toward being a manufacturer of premium smartphones in 2024, which is justified by models like the expensive Galaxy S24 Ultra and the latest foldables. Even with its own Ultra flagship, Xiaomi still carries the reputation of being a highly recommended bang-for-the-buck smartphone manufacturer with fantastic mid-range offerings, as these are the strengths of the company by stretching your hard-earned dollar.
Samsung's big ace up its sleeve, however, is One UI, and it also offers a particularly long update warranty from entry-level to flagship phones. Thus, Samsung can further strengthen its image as a premium brand for this year. Xiaomi continues to try to narrow this gap, and the 14 flagships manage to match the Galaxy S in most important specs. But while its models can be easily found in Europe, the Chinese brand won't launch its phone in America...
The duel between the two smartphone giants remains exciting! It is reason enough for you to take another look at this article occasionally for the latest updates.
Article updated on April 2024 with additional review scores.
Recommended editorial content
With your consent, external content is loaded here.
By clicking on the button above, you agree that external content may be displayed to you. Personal data may be transmitted to third-party providers in the process. You can find more information about this in our Privacy Policy.