Could it save Qualcomm? New Snapdragon Gen 1 chips in the works

Will Qualcomm make a comeback from its current heat fiasco around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone SoC ? Probably! The chip maker is allegedly working on two new chipsets to be launched in May.

Qualcomm is rumored to announce two Snapdragon chipsets in May.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is a sub-premium SoC with octa-core CPU.

More powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus could also appear.

Rumors suggest that a more efficient sub-flagship chipset is in the works dubbed as "Snapdragon 7 Gen 1". The chipset will offer an eight-core CPU similar to the Snapdragon 8G1 but with four ARM Cortex-A710 cores at 2.36GHz speed. The 8G1's Cortex-X2 super core would be dropped. Supplementing the primary cores are four Cortex-A55 each clocked at 1.8GHz.

The new chipset will be made using the same 4nm process and will have the new Adreno 662 GPU. We assume it will have better heat dissipation while being less powerful than the Snapdragon 8G1 considering the lower clock speed of the primary cores. Qualcomm could position it for mid-range smartphones and will rival MediaTek's Dimensity 8000 and 8100.

Another SoC that is expected to be announced next month is the premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus. There are no specific details available for this chip, but it's safe to assume it will be faster than the current Snapdragon 8G1, and will probably hopefully perform better in terms of heat management.

Which smartphones will feature Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and 8 Gen 1 Plus?

Chinese brands will probably be the first to offer smartphones powered by the two upcoming Qualcomm chipsets. The unannounced OnePlus 10 Ultra could arrive in June or July with a Dimensity 9000 or Snapdragon 8G1+.

It's safe to say that we'll also see some new Xiaomi smartphones in the second half of the year that may use Snapdragon chips. And lastly, Samsung will also hold their annual August Unpacked event that will likely bring us the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, at least partially powered by Snapdragon chips.

Will you consider a Dimensity-equipped smartphone knowing the current heating and power issues on Snapdragon 8G1? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.