Free iPhone & Android Apps For You!

How was your weekend? Let us kick off this brand new week with another selection of free apps for Android and iOS on nextpit. Check out our list of deals concerning apps and games that are normally paid, but can be obtained for free today. This will only happen if you act fast, since these are limited-time deals.

We always try to look for games that do not have scams or privacy traps but unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps of the Week, we have not reviewed these apps individually. This means some of them might feature an insane number of ads and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

AppLock Pro ( $2.49 ): Secure your handset with another layer of security which prevents prying eyes from your phone's apps and content!

): Secure your handset with another layer of security which prevents prying eyes from your phone's apps and content! Bubble Level Pro ( $2.99 ): This is the ideal app if you do a lot of woodworking or other kinds of home improvement projects, where you need to make sure a surface is particularly level.

): This is the ideal app if you do a lot of woodworking or other kinds of home improvement projects, where you need to make sure a surface is particularly level. Sound Meter & Voice Detector ( $2.99 ): Ever wondered how much sound is in your car or room? Measure it with this app!

Free Android games

Cooking Quest VIP ( $0.99 ): A food truck simulation game that will see you balance your penchant for great food with business decisions!

): A food truck simulation game that will see you balance your penchant for great food with business decisions! Everybody's RPG ( $0.49 ): An idle RPG that is engrossing to play without requiring too much commitment.

): An idle RPG that is engrossing to play without requiring too much commitment. ExtremeJobsKnight'sManager ( $0.99 ): A tried-and-true formula that lets you train and manage a warrior to be the best in the business.

): A tried-and-true formula that lets you train and manage a warrior to be the best in the business. EHW Premium Stick & Fight ( $0.49 ): A real-time strategy game that brings together elements of RPGs and side-scrollers.

): A real-time strategy game that brings together elements of RPGs and side-scrollers. On Tour Board Game ( $3.99 ): You head a band who is on tour and want to make the most of your road trip adventures!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Calcvier - Keyboard Calculator ( $2.99 ): This interesting app transforms your keyboard into a calculator, letting you reply to messages while you're doing calculations!

): This interesting app transforms your keyboard into a calculator, letting you reply to messages while you're doing calculations! ToPack: Trip Packing Checklist ( $2.99 ): Ever gone on a holiday only to realize you forgot to pack something important? This app helps prevent such tragedies from happening.

): Ever gone on a holiday only to realize you forgot to pack something important? This app helps prevent such tragedies from happening. Safety Note+ Pro ( $3.99 ): Want to keep your private thoughts protected away from the prying eyes of the world? This app gets the job done.

): Want to keep your private thoughts protected away from the prying eyes of the world? This app gets the job done. PDFs Split & Merge ( $8.99 ): Do you have two different segments in various PDFs that you want to merge into a single document? This app lets you do so.

): Do you have two different segments in various PDFs that you want to merge into a single document? This app lets you do so. Daygram ( $0.99 ): A penny for your thoughts? This app lets you jot down your private musings and keeps it safe and secure through various protective elements.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Collect monsters, train them to be the very best version of themselves, and pit them against other trainers!

): Collect monsters, train them to be the very best version of themselves, and pit them against other trainers! Dark Tower ( $1.99 ): With so many floors to explore, you will have a fun time getting rid of different monsters in this classic-style logic RPG.

): With so many floors to explore, you will have a fun time getting rid of different monsters in this classic-style logic RPG. Wind Wings ( $1.99 ): Take to the skies and shoot down as many enemy aircraft as possible, gaining experience along the way to upgrade your ship.

): Take to the skies and shoot down as many enemy aircraft as possible, gaining experience along the way to upgrade your ship. Fit Beats ( $1.99 ): Match the different shapes while listening to electronic dance music in a strangely addictive game.

): Match the different shapes while listening to electronic dance music in a strangely addictive game. Cyber Protocol ( $1.99 ): Do you have what it takes to solve all 100 puzzles of this hardcore arcade puzzle game?

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

Some apps use clever tactics to generate revenue by collecting and sharing your personal data. To protect your personal data, it is advisable to only grant the permissions required for the app to function. For example, a simple alarm clock app does not need access to your camera or your contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not need to know of your location.

We hope these recommendations will help you to safely enjoy free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

What do you think of our selections at the start of this week? Were there any interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that you know of? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!