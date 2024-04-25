There's no denying that Ecoflow makes some of the best portable power stations with solar charging. If you're considering of owning one before, now is a great time to decide, as Amazon has the best-selling Ecoflow Delta 2 back to the record-low of $609.

The limited sale sees the power station slashed by $309 or 39 percent off its normal price of $999. Alternatively, you can get a bigger saving of $750 if you bundle it with the 220 W solar panels, which have fallen to $899 from $1,649.

Affiliate offer EcoFlow Delta 2

Why the Ecoflow Delta 2 is a top-pick among mid-range power stations

The Ecoflow Delta 2 has impressed us on many fronts in our review. It's easily a recommendable power station for those looking for a mid-range capacity power cube with a built-in inverter and fast charging and solar charging capabilities.

In terms of usage, the Delta 2's expandable 1024 Wh battery capacity that are made in LFP cells for a longer life span. This amount is enough to energize a mini fridge for more than a day or fully recharge a laptop for more than a dozen times. The high output 1800 W (2700 W surge) rating means it can power most appliances at home or in your RV.

Ecoflow's Delta 2 has AC sockets, USB ports, wireless charging pad, and DC output. / © nextpit

You will also find plenty of ports ranging from full-sized AC sockets at the back along with a combination of USB-A and UBS-C interfaces at the front, which also supports Power Delivery on the latter. At the same time, the Ecoflow Delta 2 has a smart app for remote managing of these ports.

Charging the Ecoflow Delta 2 can be done in multiple ways including a direct replenish from a wall outlet, DC input through a car charger, and solar charging. The unit has fast charging, too, and its juices are fully recharged from 0 to 100 percent in just 80 minutes.

Is the Ecoflow Delta 2 the right power station for you? What do you think of its features? Hit us with your answers in the comment section.