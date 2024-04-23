It is Tuesday, which means it is time for our biweekly selection of app deals on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. We picked applications and games that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only. What are you waiting for? Let's get downloading!

We always try to seek games that do not have scams or privacy traps in them but, unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps selection, we have not individually reviewed these apps. This means some of them might feature several ads and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Equalizer FX Pro ( $1.99 ): Customize your phone's audio output according to your musical preferences.

): Customize your phone's audio output according to your musical preferences. Expenso - Money Manager ( $2.49 ): Track your expenses and budget with a simple interface, yet detailed data graphs to help you save money.

): Track your expenses and budget with a simple interface, yet detailed data graphs to help you save money. SkanApp - AR ( $19.99 ): Speed up your document scanning tasks with your Android phone, using augmented reality (AR) with virtual buttons to control your digitalization chores.

Free Android games

WindWings ( $1.99 ): Save the galaxy once again as a single soldier who must protect Earth against the space invaders.

): Save the galaxy once again as a single soldier who must protect Earth against the space invaders. Shadow Knight ( $0.99 ): Already suggested in other editions of this list, fight the darkness with your sword skills in this stylish side-scroller action game.

): Already suggested in other editions of this list, fight the darkness with your sword skills in this stylish side-scroller action game. Train Simulator: metro 3D Pro ( $0.49 ): No "choo-choos" here, get the passengers to their destination on time in this subway simulator.

): No "choo-choos" here, get the passengers to their destination on time in this subway simulator. Zombie Age 3 Premium ( $0.99 ): Take control of some famous characters to stop yet another zombie invasion.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

DayCircle - Day Counter ( $1.99 ): Create beautiful full-screen reminders of birthdays, important dates, and more.

): Create beautiful full-screen reminders of birthdays, important dates, and more. Tiny Planner ( $19.99 ): Organize your tasks and events on a minimalistic calendar that can be synced using your iCloud account.

): Organize your tasks and events on a minimalistic calendar that can be synced using your iCloud account. Scrollit: Display Scrolling ( $3.99 ): Get someone's attention with this scrolling display app to showcase special messages, specially in loud environments.

): Get someone's attention with this scrolling display app to showcase special messages, specially in loud environments. Video Joiner & Trimmer Pro ( $1.99 ): Splice and cut your recordings and put them in order for your next social media viral production.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Drop Flop! ( $2.99 ): Simple to learn, tough to stop, drop and catch balls in this minimalistic reflex test.

): Simple to learn, tough to stop, drop and catch balls in this minimalistic reflex test. Click Planet - Spacecraft ( $9.99 ): Explore planets, collect resources, and create outposts in the far reaches of the galaxy.

): Explore planets, collect resources, and create outposts in the far reaches of the galaxy. Modern Ludo ( $7.99 ): A new take on the classic tabletop game, with graphics and gameplay adapted to phones and tablets.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

Some apps use clever tactics to generate revenue by collecting and sharing your personal data. To protect your personal data, it is advisable to only grant the permissions required for the app to function. For example, a simple alarm clock app does not need access to your camera or your contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not need your location.

We hope these recommendations will help you to safely enjoy free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

What do you think of our selections for this week? Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!