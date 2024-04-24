Hot topics

Sony WF-1000XM5 are on Sale with a Huge 22% Off for This Variant

While Sony's WF-1000XM5 are some top recommendations in the high-end noise-canceling earbuds, their premium price can be a splurge. If you're waiting for them to go down to a reasonable price, then you're in luck. Amazon has now the silver variant of the earbuds down to $233, which is 22 percent lower compared to the usual listing at $299.

However, take note that this variant is different from the one that is sold by the retailer itself. Mainly, the cheaper WF-1000XM5 come from China while Amazon sells a Vietnam-made. But as usual, the features and specs should be the same in both versions.

Why we were impressed by the Sony WF-1000XM5

We liked best the Sony WF-1000XM5 (review) for several good reasons. The earbuds build is more compact and lighter than their predecessors, which makes them great to wear even in longer sessions. They get the same set of sensors such as a detection sensor along with more responsive touch controls. The buds are IPX4 certified, meaning they withstand the usual water splashes or sweat, but just don't immerse them.

Despite the smaller footprint, Sony was able to squeeze in larger 8 mm audio drivers and improved internal acoustics. In terms of sound, they output an accurate and clean profile with a well-balanced bass and mids, and although the highs are less prominent, they should be pleasant for most listeners. But still, Sony gives you the option to extensively adjust the sound through an equalizer.

Sony WF-1000XM5
Sony's WF-1000XM5 ANC earbuds are IPX4 certified and come with touch controls and a wear-detection sensor. / © nextpit

In terms of noise-blocking solution, the WF-1000XM5 also delivers exceptional ANC capability that is easily comparable to Apple's AirPods Pro 2 (review) or the Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 4 that our colleague reviewed. This is also adaptive and coupled with transparency mode if you like the opposite and let some ambient noise come in.

There are nice touches and useful features as well, including multipoint Bluetooth, Google Fast Pair, and Spotify one-touch Tap. Battery life on the WF-1000XM5 is also impressive. With ANC disabled, the earbuds' battery life is rated up to 36 hours combined with the charging case and around 8 hours with the earbuds. Plus, the WF-1000XM5 can be charged wirelessly.

Do you think the Sony WF-1000XM5 are worthy as they've gone cheaper? Let us know your answers in the comments.

