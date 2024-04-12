Free iPhone & Android Apps For the Weekend

We have reached the end of the week, which means another selection of free apps for Android and iOS on nextpit. Check our list of time-limited deals on apps and games that are usually paid, but you can grab today without reaching for your credit card if you act fast!

We always try to seek games that do not have scams or privacy traps in them but, unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps selection, we have not individually reviewed these apps. This means some of them might feature an insane number of ads and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Stitch Photos ( $1.99 ): Nice free option to make scrolling screenshots if your phone doesn't have the feature.

): Nice free option to make scrolling screenshots if your phone doesn't have the feature. Plants Research Pro ( $3.99 ): A big database of plants, fungi, and algae, including materials made from them and links to related articles on published research. Gotta catch them flowers all!

): A big database of plants, fungi, and algae, including materials made from them and links to related articles on published research. Gotta catch them flowers all! Mandala Maker 360 ( $0.49 ): A simple and straightforward app to create trippy mandalas with tons of customization options to test.

Free Android games

Ruby Square ( $0.99 ): A 2D Rubik's Cube to put your brain to work wherever you go.

): A 2D Rubik's Cube to put your brain to work wherever you go. Dungeon Corp VIP ( $0.99 ): Survive the challenges of modern corporate life the old-school way: hacking and slashing everything that stands in your way to the top (or something like that).

): Survive the challenges of modern corporate life the old-school way: hacking and slashing everything that stands in your way to the top (or something like that). Tower Battle: Tower Full ( $1.99 ): With a name like that, you probably guessed already: Another tower defense game, but this time you must stop the trolls!

): With a name like that, you probably guessed already: Another tower defense game, but this time you must stop the trolls! Live or Die 1: Survival Pro ( $0.49 ): Back from Tuesday's list: Survive once again the zombie apocalypse by crafting weapons, collect resources and put the undead to rest!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

The Secret of Crimson Manor ( $0.99 ): Unravel the secret behind a murder in this point-and-click adventure.

): Unravel the secret behind a murder in this point-and-click adventure. Rogue Cards ( $1.99 ): A card-based rogue-like? Why not? Choose your moves carefully in this mini-puzzle game.

): A card-based rogue-like? Why not? Choose your moves carefully in this mini-puzzle game. Jorel's Brother ( $2.99 ): Being the younger brother of an internet sensation is probably not easy. But when a mysterious object falls from the sky, seize the opportunity as Jorel's brother to reach for the stars in this (yet another) point-and-click adventure.

): Being the younger brother of an internet sensation is probably not easy. But when a mysterious object falls from the sky, seize the opportunity as Jorel's brother to reach for the stars in this (yet another) point-and-click adventure. Evolution Planet ( $10.00 ): Create a star system with customized planet orbits, asteroids, and other bodies.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

Some apps use clever tactics to generate revenue by collecting and sharing your personal data. To protect your personal data, it is advisable to only grant the permissions required for the app to function. For example, a simple alarm clock app does not need access to your camera or your contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not need your location.

We hope these recommendations will help you to safely enjoy free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

What do you think of our selections for this week? Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!