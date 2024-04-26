Google revived its tablet range with the Pixel Tablet (review) that debuted with a charging speaker dock last year. However, until today you won't be able to buy the slab sans the dock station, which considerably shoots up the price compared to a tablet-only option. Now, alleged leaked listings have surfaced suggesting the latter and cheaper package may be launched soon.

A cheaper Google Pixel Tablet option

The details about the Pixel Tablet-only package were first reported by leaker Arsen Lupin on X. According to the tipster, Google will reveal a standalone Pixel Tablet and new pen and keyboard accessories at I/O on May 14. However, the source didn't divulge on how much the device will cost without the dock.

For reference, though, Google separately sells the charging speaker dock for $129, which a replacement if you damaged or lose the existing dock of your Pixel Tablet. To that note, the tablet-only option should cost $370 if you will deduct the dock from the current bundle price of the Pixel Tablet at $499.

Google's Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock is a great way to amplify sound from the tablet. / © nextpit

And to make things slightly complicated, the European pricing of the Pixel Tablet-only option has seemingly leaked (via Droid-Life). Based in the listing, the base Pixel Tablet with 128 GB storage costs €446 which is €233 lower compared to the set that is currently sold at €679. The difference is notably more than the supposed value of the dock station.

Unfortunately, it's unclear how these prices are going to translate in the States and other countries. But it is safe to say the Pixel Tablet without the dock station will cost in the range of $350 to $400, at least in the USA.

New keyboard and pen to pair with the Google Pixel Tablet

Additionally, the outlet has gotten information about the upcoming Pixel Tablet keyboard price, which is said to be listed at €89. However, it's unknown how much the new Pixel stylus is going to be priced, but per rumor, it should cost similarly as the keyboard accessory.

Google's I/O 2024 is scheduled on May 14. Apart from the new Pixel Tablet offers, the internet search giant is also expected to unveil the mid-ranger Pixel 8a fitted with a Tensor G3 SoC and comes with a refreshed design shared with the Pixel 8 series (review).

Are you looking to buy the Pixel Tablet without the charging speaker dock? Let us know your plans in the comment section.