Hot topics

Google Could Offer a Cheaper Pixel Tablet Option Without the Dock

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Google Pixel Tablet Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Google revived its tablet range with the Pixel Tablet (review) that debuted with a charging speaker dock last year. However, until today you won't be able to buy the slab sans the dock station, which considerably shoots up the price compared to a tablet-only option. Now, alleged leaked listings have surfaced suggesting the latter and cheaper package may be launched soon.

A cheaper Google Pixel Tablet option

The details about the Pixel Tablet-only package were first reported by leaker Arsen Lupin on X. According to the tipster, Google will reveal a standalone Pixel Tablet and new pen and keyboard accessories at I/O on May 14. However, the source didn't divulge on how much the device will cost without the dock.

For reference, though, Google separately sells the charging speaker dock for $129, which a replacement if you damaged or lose the existing dock of your Pixel Tablet. To that note, the tablet-only option should cost $370 if you will deduct the dock from the current bundle price of the Pixel Tablet at $499.

Google Pixel Tablet
Google's Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock is a great way to amplify sound from the tablet. / © nextpit

And to make things slightly complicated, the European pricing of the Pixel Tablet-only option has seemingly leaked (via Droid-Life). Based in the listing, the base Pixel Tablet with 128 GB storage costs €446 which is €233 lower compared to the set that is currently sold at €679. The difference is notably more than the supposed value of the dock station.

Unfortunately, it's unclear how these prices are going to translate in the States and other countries. But it is safe to say the Pixel Tablet without the dock station will cost in the range of $350 to $400, at least in the USA.

New keyboard and pen to pair with the Google Pixel Tablet

Additionally, the outlet has gotten information about the upcoming Pixel Tablet keyboard price, which is said to be listed at €89. However, it's unknown how much the new Pixel stylus is going to be priced, but per rumor, it should cost similarly as the keyboard accessory.

Google's I/O 2024 is scheduled on May 14. Apart from the new Pixel Tablet offers, the internet search giant is also expected to unveil the mid-ranger Pixel 8a fitted with a Tensor G3 SoC and comes with a refreshed design shared with the Pixel 8 series (review).

Are you looking to buy the Pixel Tablet without the charging speaker dock? Let us know your plans in the comment section.

Via: Droid-Life Source: Arsene Lupin on X

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing