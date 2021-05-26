Common problems and solutions for wireless Bluetooth headphones
Ever since Apple released its AirPods, consumer demand for true wireless headphones has shot up. Despite their technological advancements, Bluetooth headphones sometimes suffer from annoying issues. In this article, we take a look at the most common Bluetooth headphone problems and easy solutions to fix them!
Jump to a problem:
- 1. My smartphone can't find my Bluetooth headphones
- 2. My Bluetooth headphones keep on disconnecting
- 3. The pairing between my headphones and smartphone keeps on failing
- 4. There's static whenever I listen to music on my Bluetooth headphones
1. My smartphone can't find my Bluetooth headphones
So you want to connect your headphones with your smartphone but, for some reason, the headphones aren't showing up in your Bluetooth device list? Here's a list of potential problem solvers:
- Check to see if you've actually turned on the Bluetooth option on your phone. It's a surprisingly simple thing to miss.
- Check if your headphones are compatible with your device and OS. If you’re using an iPhone, it should run at least iOS 7, which natively supports “Bluetooth Smart Ready.” If you're on Android, make sure it’s running at least Android 4.3.
- Make sure your smartphone and headphones are close enough to one another when you want to connect them. While the bulk of Bluetooth devices - especially headphones - have enough range, the best way to ensure they connect is when they are within at least three feet of each other.
- Check the manufacturer's recommended pairing process. Not all Bluetooth headphones will connect with your phone in the same way; sometimes, it's as easy as just turning on your headphones; other times, it's a bit more complicated. To avoid any issues with pairing your device, carefully read through all the details on what you should be doing.
- Try turning them off and on again. It's an old method, but let's face it - sometimes it really does work.
- Turn off or remove any interfering devices. It could be that, for some reason, your headphones are trying to connect with another device instead of your smartphone.
- Move away from the Wi-Fi router. It could be that your Wi-Fi router is using the same spectrum as the headphones, and thus causing some interference.
2. My Bluetooth headphones keep on disconnecting
There's nothing more frustrating than listening to some good music when suddenly your Bluetooth headphone connectivity just drops. Sometimes the Bluetooth connection will cut out completely and force you to reconnect, other times, it will drop off for a few seconds before it reconnects. Both are equally frustrating experiences but come with equally easy solutions.
- Keep within range of your headphones and smartphone. It's easy to wander around without being tied down to the audio jack of your smartphone, but it's even easier to move out of range.
- Remove any unnecessary Bluetooth connections. It could very well be that case that your smartphone is “overwhelmed” by the number of things trying to connect to it.
- Make sure your Bluetooth headset has enough battery power. Bluetooth headphones have a tendency to periodically disconnect when they are low on battery.
- Try unpairing your headphones and then re-pairing them with your smartphone.
- Check if others are also facing a similar issue. Sometimes, random disconnections can be caused by buggy software, and it isn't really your fault. In this instance, however, you will need to contact the manufacturer for help.
3. The pairing between my headphones and smartphone keeps on failing
It also happens quite often that when you try to pair your headphones and smartphone together, you'll either be greeted by an error message, or the pairing process seems to run forever - without actually pairing the two. The simplest solution here is:
- Delete any unused or unnecessary Bluetooth connections. Some devices start acting up if there are too many devices in your Bluetooth connectivity list.
If this fails, you can try any of the other solutions we've already listed.
4. There's static whenever I listen to music on my Bluetooth headphones
Despite having come a long way, Bluetooth technology is still susceptible to interference such as static or crackling noises when you're listening to music.
- First, you should disable or turn off any other unused Bluetooth devices in the area.
- If the static doesn't go away, try resetting your headphones (you can easily figure this out by referring to the manufacturer's website).
- Turn on your media player, then disconnect your headphones for 30 seconds, and then re-pair them.
- Reduce the distance between your smartphone and your headphones, as this also helps reduce (or even solve) any static.
These are all proven methods of getting around some of the more annoying Bluetooth issues, but this isn't a catch-all list. If none of these troubleshooting methods work, it's best to contact the manufacturer directly.
Have you tried any of these methods to resolve issues with your own Bluetooth devices? Are there any we've missed that you think will be useful? Let us know in the comments below.
19 comments
i got a problem with mine, they are new from GoGen
it started just yesterday, its paired, but no sound can be heard anymore... any ideas to repair this issue?
The whole problem with all these headphones is they have to many issues and are not user freindly. Case in point i tried out a pair of sabbat ultra e 12 they paired with my Iphone but not with my computer and then when I wanted to turn the volume up with the bs 3 clicks that supposedly turns them it never worked I had to manually figure it out. To many press this 2x and this 3x and hold down this this long etc.. Like I said not user freindly
My issue is that my blue tooth head pair with my brother's phone but unable to detect on my phone and laptop as we are both using the mobile phone Samsung of different models...same as other Bluetooth headset working on my phone and as well as a laptop too.
My issue with bluetooth headphones cannot turn on and charging,can it repair again?
I am using MI bluetooth sports earphones from the other side they could not able to listen my voice. I can able to hear there voice clearly but my voice is not visible to them. please help me to solve this issue. I am facing this problem since one week. how to get solve
Audio music is clear, receiving is clear only problem they are not able to receive my voice clearly pls help to solve this issue.
i am using noise shots x buds, on my fone when i call, the other person cannot hear anything.. but when i connect the same earphones to another device and call, the caller is able to hear everything, though n ot clearly bu they can.. what do i do ? i'm re-started the fone.. anything else you could suggest ?
How do I enable my bluetooth headset mic?
I have a Bluetooth headset with mic which works with my phone, and my other computer. When I connect to Windows 10 the speakers (headphones) work but the mic does not. The headset is paired with Bluetooth (headphones work). The device is listed under recording devices, enabled and is the default headphone and default headset. My other mic is disabled. The headset has the green tick under recording devices but the green sound levels only moves once on opening the panel, but does not move up and down when I talk. The mic is listed in other applications (eg Skype) but is not working. I have stopped and started Bluetooth devices and updated windows to ensure everything is up-to-date.
As it works with other computers it seems like a windows problem and I have exhausted every available avenue.
Any ideas?
I am facing an issue where sound of my Bluetooth headphones scramble. I have tried various brands but the problem persistent. However i found out that once my phone is locked, there is no breakage or scramble with the sound. As soon as i unlock my phone, sound of Bluetooth headphones starts breaking again. I am using Xiaomi Mi A3...
Multiple lossy codecs back-to-back is no recipe for quality sound. This is not to say wireless is doomed but that the standards need development and improvement. The current mainstream standards are poor quality. Streaming DACs point to a better path. Just bulky and power hungry for now.
I have owned 2 pairs of Awei Bluetooth for a couple of years now and never had a problem, not even a disconnection. I amvalso happy with battery life.
help, I can't get the headphones to charge
My Huawei phone and Amplify Fusion headphones worked very well the first time. The second time an irritating buzz every few seconds made me charged the battery on the headphones. Still can not get the buzz to stop. Tried to switch between FM and still cannot get it to go away. Please help
I love my lg tone active headset .. my ear buds no longer work unless I hold them what can I do or take them to get it fixed without spending 70 dollars to get a new pair
I bought a headset from eBay Bluedio TURBINE Strong in sound The problem disconnects whenever I want to Put my cell phone in my pocket I tried everything Not going well Think company Bluedio It has potential in Sound But must improve Quality of materials And quality of Bluetooth
Hello, I bought recently an hbuds h1 headphones, i made some wrong button combination and now they just don't wanna turn on no matter what i do, could you help me please?
Zippers in your clothing are the best way to get annoyed with your bluetooth headphones - so in wintertime I go back to cabled headphones which sound way better imho :-)
And the battery life of the in-ear-phones is too short - just 3 hours, and reload...
Using Fineblue FD-55 Bluetooth Headsets connected to Samsung J6 there are many cases in which it will ring only one ring not enabling me to answer the call while the calling party still get ringing back. When disconnecting FD-55 its OK. Can someone comment and give advice on suggest on the help/support e-mail for Fineblue.
I don´t like bluetooth headsets. since ever, they are having quality issues and do not working very well. Nowadays, they seem to be a little bit better and some of them are cheaper, but anyway, dont like them and this thinny thing called apple ear pods, come one, the most problems will occur by loosing them ... my opinion.
my biggest issue with bluetooth headphones had always been the battery life. Ive been using the jaybird bluebuds x and ive been super impressed with them. Battery life is great and sound are great.