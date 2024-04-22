Buy OnePlus 12R with 12/256 GB at Its Best Price (Save $70)
Why you should pick the OnePlus 12R over other premium options
OnePlus 12R (review) is the company's more affordable flagship entry to the OnePlus 12 (review). It shares a sleek and premium build as the latter, but remains thinner and lighter, which makes it better in hands. The 6.78-inch AMOLED screen boasts 1-120 Hz refresh rate and impressive brightness that peaks at 4,500 nits.
Although the OnePlus 12R runs on an older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the chip is still pretty capable and reliable. This is also paired with ample amount of RAM at 12 GB which is more than sufficient for multitasking and running graphics-intensive games.
In addition to the chipset, the OnePlus 12R carries a large 5,500 mAh battery capacity. That is considerably one of the biggest cells in its class. And with a full charge, the handset can last in a second day with a spare juice to last until the night.
Like the pricier OnePlus 12, there is a fast charging rated at 100 watt, which fully replenish the battery from 0 to 100 percent in less than 30 minutes.
The OnePlus 12R doesn't feature the same camera as the 12, but the main 50 MP shooter produces great results with high-level of preserved details in daylight while night shots being modest, thanks to the large aperture. This sensor is coupled with an 8 MP ultrawide snapper and a 2 MP macro. The 16 MP front-facing produce admirable selfie shots as well.
Remember that the deal is running for a limited time, so if you're looking to secure the savings, you should take advantage of the offer while it's still available. Likewise, what do you think of the OnePlus 12R? Is it a solid investment?
