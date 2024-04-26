Hot topics

Meta Turbocharges Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses with Multimodal AI

nextpit Ray Ban Meta Smart Glasses Front
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Along with the launch of Meta's new Meta AI assistant and Llama 3 model, the company has announced a new software update for its Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses (review). The firmware adds video calling capabilities and new generative AI features that were first previewed last year. Initially, the update will be available in the USA and Canada.

Multimodal AI capabilities on Meta smart spectacles

The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses were originally launched with voice-activated controls. However, Meta is upgrading these functions with the latest update by incorporating multimodal AI features which will utilize the 12 MP camera in addition to the microphone to process commands and provide real-time information to the users.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Meta activates multimodal AI features on Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in new update. You can ask for translation, recipes, what to wear, tell you about the subjects, and more. / © Meta

With Meta AI, users can perform queries such as asking the assistant to translate visible texts, and they will be able to hear the translation through the spectacles' speakers. Alternatively, they can for ask suggestions for recipes or let the AI scan what dish it can make from the available ingredients.

Video calling and Apple Music on Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Apart from the multimodal AI features, Meta is also adding video calling that will support both Messenger and WhatsApp services. Users will be able to ask Meta AI to start a video call and share their current view.

At the same time, there is also an added streaming support for Apple Music with the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses which enables hands-free voice control audio playback.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Meta launches new Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in Scuderia Ferrari Limited Edition colorways / © Meta

Meta has announced new frame styles and exclusive colorways for the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses as well. These include the new classic Skyler frames with cat eye design and Headliner frames with lower bridge alignment. Additionally, the Ray-Ban Meta glasses are now available in limited edition Scuderia Ferrari finishes.

The software update is already rolling out in the USA and Canada. Meta didn't confirm if when will this hit Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in other countries.

Do you have Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses? How do you find the glasses with these AI features? Share with us in the comments.

Source: Meta

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
