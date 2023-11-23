These Unbeatable Google Pixel Black Friday Deals are Hard to Miss

Black Friday is always the best time for gadget shopping. So if you're looking to purchase some Google Pixel devices this holiday, nextpit has scoured the internet and gives you the top picks, so you won't need to. Below are the top deals we discovered from Amazon and Best Buy, and cover the latest Pixel phones and tablets to headphones and watches with up to 50 percent savings.

Up to $200 savings on Google Pixel Smartphones

Google's mid-range Pixel phones have always been bang for the buck, which is true with the Pixel 7a. This Black Friday week has seen the device returning to its record-low price at $374, cutting its price by 25 percent from $499. Plus, you can pick it in white, blue, or gray colorway from Amazon or Best Buy.

In our review, we found the Pixel 7a as a solid mid-range to buy, for many good reasons. It comes with a top-class camera and speedy processor that performs excellently for its price. Despite the compact package, it has a long battery life that easily lasts more than a day.

The newer and more capable Pixel 8 range is also on sale this holiday. Google's smaller Pixel 8 (review) normally retails for $699, but this deal has put the base model at an all-time low of $549. All three colors are available, such as the Hazel or the light gray that we tested.

The 6.2'' Pixel 8 is noticeably more compact than the 6.1'' Pixel 7a. / © nextpit

Google gave the Pixel 8 several essential enhancements, including a faster and much brighter display. The dual rear camera is further improved as well, which now shoots better in low light. There are also a few AI-based features added through the Tensor G3 chipset.

If you prefer a larger viewing estate and an extra telephoto camera, the Pixel 8 Pro is crazily discounted as well. The current offer now has its regular $999 price cut by $200. Meaning, you can have it for $799 with the same 128 GB storage and 8 GB of RAM.

Similar to the smaller Pixel 8, the Pixel 8 Pro (review) features a brighter OLED screen and relies on the Tensor G3 SoC for accomplishing tasks or handling graphics-intensive games. It has a 5x telephoto camera, which is useful for shooting photos with distant subjects. Meanwhile, the Pro model exclusively offers pro camera controls and Video Boost mode that leverages AI for more dynamic shots.

Google's Pixel Tablet bundle is $100 cheaper

Apart from smartphones, there is a hard-to-miss reduction on the Google Pixel Tablet as well. At $100 off, the Android slab falls back to its record price of $399 that we saw back in early November. This configuration has 128 GB onboard storage and bundles the Pixel charging speaker dock. You can opt for the 256 GB option at $499 with the same $100 price cut.

The LCD display is vibrant and provides an excellent viewing experience for consuming content. / © nextpit

The Pixel Tablet (review) comes with an 11-inch high-res IPS LCD screen in a rectangular aspect ratio, which is more suitable for streaming videos. You can also transform the slab into a smart display through the dock, enabling versatility in selected cases. The device is powered by a snappy Tensor G2 processor and performs considerably smoothly most of the time.

Google Pixel Watch is unbelievably 50% off

If you're a fan of Google wearables, its first smartwatch is also on sale. Both the LTE and GPS models of the Pixel Watch are up to 50 percent cheaper. The cellular capable variant on Amazon can be had today for only $199 or half its original price at $399. Similarly, the non-cellular is listed for the same price.

We liked the design of the Google Pixel Watch best. It has a round form factor and a convex glass covering the touch screen, making a unique and premium look. Additionally, the watch has a plethora of health and fitness tracking functions, including an on-demand ECG, irregular heart rate notification, and Fitbit integrations, among others.

Google's Pixel Earbuds get 40% saving

In the audio department, the Pixel Buds Pro headline the Black Friday headphones deals of Google. And across on Amazon and Best Buy, the high-end noise-canceling earbuds are 40 percent off than their usual cost.

Our colleague who reviewed the Pixel Buds Pro had many praises for the headphones. Primarily, these audio buds get a chic design and compact build, which feel comfortable when worn. Plus, they have very effective noise-blocking capability, boosting the overall sound output.

If you're up for a no fuss headphones, the reliable Pixel Buds are back to their best price of $59 on Amazon and Best Buy. This translates to a whopping 40 percent savings. These earphones lack ANC, but they still offer great sound for their value and ship with adaptive sound for automatic adjustment of volume depending on the environment.

It's unclear when all of these deals will last, though. But it's safe to say we could see retailers stretching them until Monday in time for the Cyber Monday event. Likewise, which of the Pixel offers would be leaning to purchase this Black Friday?