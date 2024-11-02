Google’s recent Android OS releases have typically arrived in the summer, but Android 15 broke this trend, launching later due to a delay. To offset this, Google has confirmed that Android 16 will arrive earlier than usual next year, with two releases planned.

In a blog post directed at developers, Google shared a roadmap for the next major Android OS. According to the timeline, the first release of Android 16 will arrive in Q2 of 2025, followed by a second release in Q4. Although Google hasn’t specified exact months, this schedule marks an acceleration compared to this year’s Android 15, which launched only last month.

Even so, this will be earlier than most of the Android versions in the past. For example, since Android 6.0 all the way down to Android 15, Google has typically picked the Android released between August and December.

Why Google is releasing Android 16 several months early?

Google’s adjusted timing seems practical given that it plans to deliver two Android releases next year. The first release in Q2 will introduce a major Android 16 build, while the second, expected as Android 16.1, will likely bring minor updates. The last time Google used this two-part release approach was in 2017, with Android 8.0 and Android 8.1.

Android Releases in the Past Android Version Release Date Android 16.1 Q4 2025 Android 16 Q2 2025 Android 15 October 2024 Android 14 October 2023 Android 13 August 2022 Android 12 October 2021 Android 11 September 2020 Android 10 September 2019

Another motivation behind the accelerated schedule is to make the latest Android OS available to more devices sooner. This shift may help avoid situations like this year’s Pixel 9 (review) debut in September, which launched with Android 14 instead of the latest Android 15. Under the new schedule, the rumored Pixel 9a, expected at I/O 2025, could be among the first devices to run Android 16 out of the box.

Google’s updated timeline could also benefit other Android manufacturers, such as Samsung and Xiaomi, allowing them to align their custom OS releases more closely with Google’s updates and potentially speed up delivery to users.

What's new in Android 16?

Codenamed Baklava—after the popular Turkish dessert—Android 16 is rumored to include several user interface enhancements. These may include a redesigned quick settings panel with resizable, repositionable controls, and support for a two-finger gesture reminiscent of Samsung’s One UI.

Additionally, Google may introduce Live Activities, similar to Apple’s iOS feature, enabling dynamic app notifications on the lock and home screens.

Did you already receive the Android 15?