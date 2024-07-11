Don't worry if you're skipping the newly launched Galaxy Buds 3 Pro as Samsung's reliable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review) might be a better pick at their current price. Amazon now has the previous noise-canceling earbuds' price slashed by 37 percent, which bring the pair down to $144 — near at the all-time low price.

All three colorways of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are available for this sale. And keep in mind that you're buying the US version here, so you'll know you're getting an official 1-year warranty when picking them.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a better pick over the Buds 3 Pro

The price is the biggest reason why you should pick the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. While we don't know what is the new regular cost for the 2nd gen buds now that the 3rd gen is in, the current savings make it reasonable enough not to miss the deal on the good ol' earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro came out at the end of 2022, but they still perform admirably even today. We like best the wireless earbuds for their sleek and premium design in a round form. Plus, they are light and discreet, which don't add strain for an extended listening session and don't easily fall from ears. The buds boast touch-sensitive controls and are IPX7-certified as well.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's case is compatible with reverse wireless charging / © NextPit

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are for those users who prefer an audio profile that emphasizes mediums and bass. But you can still customize the output to your liking through the equalizer in the app. And if you're in the walled garden of Samsung, you can take advantage of the custom SSC Hi-Fi codec for more enhanced quality.

Regarding noise-canceling, the earbuds' ANC easily excels when compared with many alternatives. More importantly, the transparency mode in the buds offer natural sound solution. There are also useful features like spatial audio for immersive listening, fast pair, and multi-pairing via Bluetooth.

One thing to note about the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro shortcoming is the average battery that lasts up to 8 hours and can be extended up to 30 hours with the charging case. At least there is wireless charging support that adds versatility when refilling the buds' juice.

Are you picking the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for this price? Let us know in the comments.