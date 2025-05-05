Hot topics

Lego Technic Novelties 2025: These are the Summer Sets

lego technic volvo l120 electric radlader np
© nextpit
Michael Büttner
Michael Büttner

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Lego is launching eight new sets in the Technic range this summer. This means that the Technic 2025 portfolio will grow from eleven to a total of 19 models. In addition to classic playsets, you can also expect special highlights that are specially tailored to adult Lego fans.

Already official: these are the first three new LEGO Technic sets in the summer wave

Three sets are already officially listed on the LEGO Store. Another five can only be found as building instructions on the official LEGO website. The new three include another space model, a licensed Volvo wheel loader, and the Aston Martin Valkyrie. All three will be released on June 1 and are in the mid-price range. The remaining sets - including the largest and probably most expensive models of the year - are expected to be available for you from August 1.

Volvo L120 Electric wheel loader

With the Volvo L120 Electric wheel loader (set number 42209), Lego 2025 is launching another licensed model from the Volvo brand. Unlike the otherwise rather large-format Volvo Technic sets, this model complements the range in a compact form, consisting of 973 parts. It offers YOU hand-of-God control and crank functions for the shovel, bringing the mechanics typical of Technic into the playroom. Recommended for ages nine and up, the model measures 14 × 35 × 11 cm - compact, but by no means tiny. The price at market launch is around 100 euros.

Lunar Outpost moon rover spacecraft

From the Space series comes the Lunar Outpost, a lunar rover spacecraft that further expands the series, not only with Lego Technic, but also under the Lego City label. The set consists of 1,082 parts and results in a model measuring 13 × 31 × 19 cm. YOU will also receive three smaller side builds. A so-called hand-of-God control system enables all four wheels to be steered, and a rotating crane is also built into the rover's platform. The price is a hefty 100 euros, but it is likely to fall once it goes on sale, offering you much better value for money.

Lego Technic Lunar Outpost Mondrover
Lego Technic Lunar Outpost moon rover spacecraft / © nextpit

Aston Martin Valkyrie

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is the next mid-range racing car from Lego Technic. With over 700 parts, the set is aimed at children aged nine and over - and of course also at you, fans of licensed racing car models. Included are hand-of-God controls, flip-up doors, an opening hood, and a running V12 cylinder engine. The model measures 7 cm in height, 29 cm in length, and 13 cm in width. Particularly exciting: it is a dual license from Aston Martin and the racing game Asphalt Legends Unite. Part of the price of around 60 euros is probably due to the license costs.

Lego Technic Lunar Aston Martin Valkyrie
Lego Technic Lunar Aston Martin Valkyrie / © nextpit

Still under lock and key: these are the other Lego Technic sets

In addition to the sets already listed in the LEGO Store, there are five more sets that are currently only known via the building instructions pages. Nevertheless, it is already clear that some of the potential highlights of the year for adult builders are waiting for you. According to the information from the instructions, these upcoming sets include the following models:

  • Lamborghini Revuelto super sports car 10+ | 42214 | 1135 parts
  • Ford Bronco Offroader | 9+ | 42213 | 943 parts
  • Ferrari FXX K | 10+ | 42212 | 897 parts
  • 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) Speedster | 18+ | 42210 | 1410 parts
  • Volvo EC500 Hybrid Excavator | 18+ | 42215 | 2359 parts

These sets were already visible as building instructions on the Lego website in the meantime; you may even have noticed one or two of them. However, the corresponding links now lead nowhere: Lego has removed the content again. It is currently expected that all these models will be released on August 1. One exception is the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34), which is due to go on sale on June 1.

Michael Büttner

Michael Büttner
Editor in Chief

Michael is editor in chief at beebuzz media. Others know him as the Franconian in Bonn, MacGyver, or Mr. Fix It in the editorial department. After internships at Neue Presse in Kronach, the Nürnberger Nachrichten, and writing about system cameras in a blog while studying, Michael began to tinker around with his hands and earned his stripes primarily in the hardware sector. When he is not balancing his time between daily business, review units, trade fairs, organizational tasks and further developments, he tinkers with his dirt bike or dreams of the next outdoor adventure.

To the author profile
