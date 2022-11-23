Google Pixel 7 series: Should you buy it now? Check out the price drops
Google's flagship device for its Android operating system, Pixel phones usually don't have to compete with each other in the company line up, but that doesn't mean they don't have nice discounts from time to time. With that in mind, NextPit has compiled a price tracking for Google Pixel smartphones to help you decide if it is the best time to get one of the brand's devices.
This price tracker will be updated regularly, especially after important price drops, tracking the price evolution of the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6a. With time, additional models will be added to the list as soon as Google updates its phone range.
Pixel price drops: Is it the right time to buy a Google Pixel 7 Pro, 7, or 6a?
We checked the price drops on these 3 models via several online price comparison sites. Please note that this is not a change in the recommended or "official" price, but rather the street prices of the Pixel 7 Pro, 7, and 6a. NextPit will update this list as more models are released, or the existing phones are replaced.
Google Pixel 7 Pro price drops
|Price history
|Date
|Amount
|Launch price
|10.13.2022
|$899.00
|Lowest price
|11.22.2022
|$734.15
|Current price
|11.23.2022
|$749.00
With little more than a month in the market, the Pixel 7 line is already being offered with nice discounts. Blame it on the fact that Google refreshes its smartphone range a few weeks before Black Friday, together with the release of a new Android version. The Black Friday 2022 price is very competitive, and we don't expect to see it drop further for a few months at least.
Google Pixel 7 price drops
|Price history
|Date
|Amount
|Launch price
|10.13.2022
|$699.00
|Lowest price
|11.17.2022
|$599.00
|Current price
|11.23.2022
|$599.00
Like with the 7 Pro, the Pixel 7 had its historically low price prior to Black Friday, with a $100 discount roughly a month after the phone's release. As with the Pro model, all signs point to a good time to buy Google's reference smartphone.
Google Pixel 6a price drops
|Price history
|Date
|Amount
|Launch price
|07.28.2022
|$449.00
|Lowest price
|11.17.2022
|$299.00
|Current price
|11.23.2022
|$299.00
Google's entry-level phone offers roughly the same performance as any recent flagship phone, with some reasonable sacrifices to reach a lower price point. The camera may not be the latest-generation, but offers the same Pixel experience that made Google's phone line famous to begin with.
Google Pixel line technical specifications
|Google Pixel family
|Product
|Picture
|Display
|6.7 inches AMOLED
1440 x 3120 pixels
120 Hz refresh rate
|6.3 inches AMOLED
1080 x 2400 pixels
90 Hz refresh rate
|6.1 inches AMOLED
1080 x 2400 pixels
60 Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Google Tensor G2
|Google Tensor (G1)
|Memory
|8/12 GB RAM
128/256/512 GB storage
|8 GB RAM
128/256 GB storage
|6 GB RAM
128 GB storage
|microSD
|n/a
|Câmera
|Main: 50 megapixels
Ultra-wide-angle: 12 megapixels
Telephoto: 48 megapixels, 5x zoom
|Main: 50 megapixels
Ultra-wide-angle: 12 megapixels
|Main: 12 megapixels
Ultra-wide-angle: 12 megapixels
|Selfie
|10.8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
no headphone jack
|Battery
|5000 mAh
|4355 mAh
|4410 mAh
|Charging
|Wired: 23 W
Wireless: 23 W
Reverse charging
|Wired: 20 W
Wireless: 20 W
Reverse charging
|Wired: 18 W
|Offers*
How does NextPit track price drops of smartphones?
Starting from the launch price of each smartphone when it was released, we started by listing chronologically the first notable price drop followed by the lowest price ever, then the last notable price drop, and finally the current price.
For our listings, we compared prices between Amazon, the official stores, BestBuy and Google Shopping.
When the price observed on the day of the publication of this article and each update is lower than the "official" or recommended price by the manufacturer, we recommend you buy the smartphone via an affiliate link. If the current price is lower than the last price drop or even the lowest price ever, we will also recommend you buy the smartphone. Note that this data is manually extracted from the price histories of several online price comparison sites.
What do you think of this new format? Are there any particular smartphones you'd like me to keep an eye on for price drops? Tell me all about it in the comments.
