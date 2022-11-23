Tech & Community
Google Pixel 7 series: Should you buy it now? Check out the price drops

Authored by: Rubens Eishima
Google's flagship device for its Android operating system, Pixel phones usually don't have to compete with each other in the company line up, but that doesn't mean they don't have nice discounts from time to time. With that in mind, NextPit has compiled a price tracking for Google Pixel smartphones to help you decide if it is the best time to get one of the brand's devices.

This price tracker will be updated regularly, especially after important price drops, tracking the price evolution of the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6a. With time, additional models will be added to the list as soon as Google updates its phone range.

Pixel price drops: Is it the right time to buy a Google Pixel 7 Pro, 7, or 6a?

We checked the price drops on these 3 models via several online price comparison sites. Please note that this is not a change in the recommended or "official" price, but rather the street prices of the Pixel 7 Pro, 7, and 6a. NextPit will update this list as more models are released, or the existing phones are replaced.

Google Pixel price check
Google Pixel phones had their lowest prices near Black Friday 2022. / © NextPit

Google Pixel 7 Pro price drops

Price history Date Amount
Launch price 10.13.2022 $899.00
Lowest price  11.22.2022 $734.15
Current price 11.23.2022 $749.00
Google Pixel 7 Pro durability test with bend and scratch
The Google Pixel 7 Pro has one of the best camera sets of the market. / © NextPit

With little more than a month in the market, the Pixel 7 line is already being offered with nice discounts. Blame it on the fact that Google refreshes its smartphone range a few weeks before Black Friday, together with the release of a new Android version. The Black Friday 2022 price is very competitive, and we don't expect to see it drop further for a few months at least.

Google Pixel 7 price drops

Price history Date Amount
Launch price 10.13.2022 $699.00
Lowest price 11.17.2022 $599.00
Current price 11.23.2022 $599.00
Google Pixel 7 review
The Pixel 7's 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display is limited to a 90Hz refresh rate, the 120Hz is exclusive to the Pro model / © NextPit

Like with the 7 Pro, the Pixel 7 had its historically low price prior to Black Friday, with a $100 discount roughly a month after the phone's release. As with the Pro model, all signs point to a good time to buy Google's reference smartphone.

Google Pixel 6a price drops

Price history Date Amount
Launch price 07.28.2022 $449.00
Lowest price 11.17.2022 $299.00
Current price 11.23.2022 $299.00
Google Pixel 6a review
The Google Pixel 6a has just the right size! / © NextPit

Google's entry-level phone offers roughly the same performance as any recent flagship phone, with some reasonable sacrifices to reach a lower price point. The camera may not be the latest-generation, but offers the same Pixel experience that made Google's phone line famous to begin with.

Google Pixel line technical specifications

  Google Pixel family
Product
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 6a
Picture
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 6a
Display 6.7 inches AMOLED
1440 x 3120 pixels
120 Hz refresh rate

 6.3 inches AMOLED
1080 x 2400 pixels
90 Hz refresh rate

 6.1 inches AMOLED
1080 x 2400 pixels
60 Hz refresh rate
Processor Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor (G1)
Memory 8/12 GB RAM
128/256/512 GB storage
 8 GB RAM
128/256 GB storage
 6 GB RAM
128 GB storage
microSD n/a
Câmera Main: 50 megapixels
Ultra-wide-angle: 12 megapixels
Telephoto: 48 megapixels, 5x zoom

 Main: 50 megapixels
Ultra-wide-angle: 12 megapixels
 

 Main: 12 megapixels
Ultra-wide-angle: 12 megapixels
 
Selfie 10.8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Audio Stereo speakers
no headphone jack
Battery 5000 mAh 4355 mAh 4410 mAh
Charging Wired: 23 W
Wireless: 23 W
Reverse charging

 Wired: 20 W
Wireless: 20 W
Reverse charging

 Wired: 18 W

 
Good
  • Flawless display
  • Solid performance
  • Excellent and versatile camera
  • Great battery life
  • Excellent value for money
  • Well-calibrated 90Hz Full HD+ OLED display
  • Premium design (Gorilla Glass Victus, aluminum frame, IP68)
  • Efficient dual camera module
  • Android 13 with lots of exclusive features
  • Excellent battery life
  • Competitive price
  • Premium smartphone performance
  • Balanced image post-processing
  • Optimum size
  • Clean software
  • Up to five years of updates
  • IP67 certification
Bad
  • Slippery chassis
  • Slow charging speed
  • Power adapter is not included in the box
  • No 120 Hz refresh rate
  • 20W wired charging is too slow
  • Back design is less beautiful than last year
  • No significant performance gain between the Tensor G1 and G2
  • Screen refresh rate of only 60 Hz
  • Only one internal storage option
  • No wireless charging support
Rating
Google Pixel 7 Pro - Go to review
The best Pixel ever!
Camila Rinaldi
Head of content
Google Pixel 7 - Go to review
A great camera phone that doesn't cost a thousand bucks!
Antoine Engels
Senior Editor
Google Pixel 6a - Go to review
The perfect Pixel!
Camila Rinaldi
Head of content
Offers*

How does NextPit track price drops of smartphones?

Starting from the launch price of each smartphone when it was released, we started by listing chronologically the first notable price drop followed by the lowest price ever, then the last notable price drop, and finally the current price.

For our listings, we compared prices between Amazon, the official stores, BestBuy and Google Shopping.

When the price observed on the day of the publication of this article and each update is lower than the "official" or recommended price by the manufacturer, we recommend you buy the smartphone via an affiliate link. If the current price is lower than the last price drop or even the lowest price ever, we will also recommend you buy the smartphone. Note that this data is manually extracted from the price histories of several online price comparison sites.

What do you think of this new format? Are there any particular smartphones you'd like me to keep an eye on for price drops? Tell me all about it in the comments.

