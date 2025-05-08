Samsung has made significant progress in the tracking features of the Galaxy Watch 7 by introducing a speedier processor that enables a suite of AI-powered tools. The upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 could further advance tracking capabilities by introducing an "Antioxidant Index" feature, which measures beta-carotene consumption using a new skin-scanning technology.

The company previewed the Antioxidant Index tracking during the launch of the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year. However, the details provided were vague, aside from indicating that it would be a vital tool measuring a user's intake or level of the nutrient beta-carotene. This nutrient is associated with protecting the body from harmful free radicals, such as those linked to cancer-causing diseases.

How Samsung's Antioxidant Index Could Be Measured

As discovered by X user DevOfIpos in the decompiled beta app of One UI Watch 8 APKs, there are hints of how Samsung might enable this feature. Included strings mention "to measure, press the pad of your thumb firmly on the center of the sensor on the back of your watch," suggesting that a user would need to remove the Galaxy Watch and place their thumb on the BioActive sensor beneath the smartwatch.

Samsung's Antioxidant Index feature is integrated in the Samsung Health app on the Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone. / © Samsung

Additionally, it was noted that the measurement would run for a specific period, and users could check the progress on the Watch app on their connected Galaxy phone. However, Android Authority also found a visual representation of the Antioxidant Index, showing the measured level and equivalent status, such as "optimal," with 100 as the highest rating.

Which Samsung Smartwatches Could Run Antioxidant Index?

Initially, Samsung hinted that the feature is set to arrive in the second half of 2025. The company did not confirm which Galaxy Watch models would be supported by this new tracking tool. However, given the clues in the beta app, it is likely to debut on the Galaxy Watch 8. It could even be an exclusive feature if new hardware is required for the Antioxidant Index tracking.

At the same time, the feature would likely debut through Samsung Health Labs, which are experimental features that select users can test.

If it debuts this year, this would position Samsung's Galaxy smartwatches ahead of major competitors by offering extensive tracking tools. Currently, the Galaxy Watch 7 (review) and Galaxy Watch Ultra (review) come equipped with sleep apnea detection, AGEs Index, as well as established blood pressure level monitoring and ECG, among other features.

The Galaxy Watch 8 is expected to debut in the coming months alongside the next-generation Galaxy foldable smartphones. The standard watch model is rumored to be joined by the Classic and a successor to the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Details about the design and other features are scarce, but we can safely assume an upgraded chipset to support new AI features.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Does the new Antioxidant Index feature make the Galaxy Watch 8 an exciting upgrade for you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.