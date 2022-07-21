Google Pixel 6a first impressions: The right-sized Pixel!

The Google Pixel 6 Pro was my biggest frustration last year, even serving as a trigger to switch from Android to iOS for good. However, almost a year later, the Google Pixel 6a seems to have filled the void left by Google's last generation of smartphones. The Pixel 6a is in my hands and these are my first impressions of this mid-range device.

Google Pixel 6a: Price and availability The Google Pixel 6a was announced in May of this year, but is available for purchase only as of 10AM this Thursday—July 21. The device can be found on Amazon for $449 in Chalk, Charcoal and Sage colors, and only in the 128 GB internal storage variant. Affiliate offer Google Pixel 6a To device database Packed with Google's custom processor for better performance of Machine Learning-based features, the Pixel 6a seems to be the best option for those who, like me, had lost connection with the series by the end of 2021. The model with the best footprint of the entire Pixel 6 series / © NextPit

Compact design and great screen Unlike the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the middle model in the series is super compact. In front of me I have a Pixel 6 Pro, a Pixel 5 and a Pixel 6a. Looking at the three models, it is very easy to notice that the Pixel 6a is positioned between the other two models, making the jump from one generation to the next much more subtle. Related: Google Pixel 6 review With virtually the same visual language as the series unveiled last year, the Pixel 6a uses Gorilla Glass 3 on the front, has an aluminum frame, and is built with polycarbonate on the back. This change in build materials is not a surprise given that the model comes to market positioned in a more affordable category. However, even though I hold the Pro variant in one hand and the intermediate model in the other, at first glance the difference between glass and plastic is almost unnoticeable. I was really surprised by this. Even though it has the same of horizontal bar shape, the camera module of the Pixel 6a is less protruding, giving a more elegant look to the smartphone. By the way, with a 6.1-inch display, it is very easy to handle this device with one hand. If I didn't know that this is a Google smartphone, I would easily pass for a Sony smartphone if I were just looking at the screen. The screen of the Google Pixel 6a offers great color quality and brightness / © NextPit Unlocking the screen, we have a classic Google device: Pixel launcher, only factory-installed Google apps, Android 12 (but curiously, the security path is dated April 5, 2022). Unlocking the screen you only have to use the fingerprint sensor built into the display. Heart races and... action executed to perfection! It seems that the A-series doesn't suffer from the flaws of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Also read: Android 12 review However, despite delighting me about the compact design and passing the fingerprint sensor test on the first try, at the end of the day the Pixel 6a is still a mid-range. Despite the great brightness and balanced colorimetry, the screen of this smartphone only offers a refresh rate of 60 hertz. The Pixel 5 and Pixel 6, for example, offer 90 hertz. In other words, the Pixel 6a offers the same refresh rate as Apple's iPhone 13. Finally, regarding the design and quality of the screen, my first impressions couldn't be better. The grip is excellent, watching any video is a treat on this display, and the stereo audio counts for a good media experience. However, I would have really liked to see a 3.5 millimeter headphone jack here. With no P2 headphone jack, you'll have to use cable connection via USB-C / © NextPit

Google Tensor inside Just like the premium model in the series, the Pixel 6a also uses Google's custom processor: the Tensor SoC . According to Google, this means five times better performance than the Pixel 5a. But leaving aside benchmark data and test lab statistics, what really matters here are the Machine Learning features enabled to, for example, optimize the images from videos captured with this device. Now, what is really rather worrisome is that the Pixel 6a has only one memory variant: there are 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Soon, with no option to expand the internal space, the business will be to resort to the cloud (read Google). The front camera of the Pixel 6a has 8MP and just above the sensor we have the speaker for calls that works in conjunction with the speaker on the bottom to deliver a stereo audio / © NextPit Regarding the performance of the Tensor SoC in the Pixel 6a, multitasking and web browsing happen without lags or stutters, the on-screen fingerprint sensor works well, and Bluetooth connection occurs with low latency. Everything seems to be in place. However... ...during a night photo test session, the Pixel 6a had a sudden spike in temperature. I believe this was caused by image processing, because as soon as I noticed the device overheating, I closed the camera app and slowly the heat dissipated. Unfortunately, I noticed the same pattern in two other photo sessions. More on this in the full Pixel 6a review next week. Unfortunately, I was unable to run benchmark apps on the Pixel 6a, either due to lack of support for the device or by blocking this type of app.

Inferior camera, but Pixel quality Since switching from the Pixel to the iPhone, what I miss most is the camera in the Pixel line. And although the camera issue is where Google has cut costs, the Pixel 6a does a great job at first glance. The 6a comes to market with the least powerful camera sensors in the Pixel 6 series. However, smart camera features like Real Tone (for skin tones), Night Sight (for night mode) and Magic Eraser (to erase unwanted elements in the image) are on board. Camera module in bar format, keeping the visual design of the Pixel 6 series / © NextPit The only features found on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro not available on this model is Motion-to-Action Pan and Long Exposure-and Pro Res. For the rest, the exposure and temperature controls are accessible on the screen, and even the button for video stabilization can be used here. The Pixel 6a is built with a dual camera module, with a 12.2 MP wide-angle lens, and another 12 MP ultrawide lens. The front camera, on the other hand, features 8 MP. Images taken with this camera are rich in color and contrast, photos taken in portrait mode combine the AI of Google's camera software to deliver images with very well done contours. Check out some examples below: Google Pixel 6a Main Camera 12MP © NextPit Google Pixel 6a Main Camera - Portrait mode © NextPit Google Pixel 6a Main camera - Night mode © NextPit Google Pixel 6a Selfie Camera 8MP - Portrait mode © NextPit Google Pixel 6a Selfie Camera 8MP - Portrait mode © NextPit

Considerable size, but slow loading The battery capacity is 4,410 mAh, and according to Google, that would be enough to keep the device in use for up to 24 hours. However, to charge the Pixel 6a you will need to purchase a charging adapter, as this is not shipped with the device. Also, the charging power of the Pixel 6a offers support for a maximum of 18 Watts, which is really low when compared to charging technologies like OnePlus Warp Charge, for example. Another negative point here is that we don't have the option of wireless charging. Since this is still a preliminary test, I will owe you more information about the battery life of the Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a technical specifications Specs table overview Device name Google Pixel 6a Image Screen 6.1-inch OLED, resolution

1080 x 2400 pixels (429 PPP), 60 Hertz refresh rate SoC Google Tensor

2x ARM Cortex-X1 @ 2.80 GHz

2x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.25 GHz

4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.80 GHz

20x ARM Mali-G78 (GPU) Memory

(varies by region) 6 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM

128 of storage in UFS 3.1 Software Android 12 (Android security update: April 5, 2022) Expandable storage No Main Camera 12.2 MP | f1.7 aperture | 27 mm focal length | 1.4 µm sensor size | dual pixel PDAF | OIS Ultra Wide Angle Camera 12.2 MP | f/2.2 aperture | 17 mm focal length | 114° angle of view Telephoto lens No Video 4K at 30/60 fps (rear)

1080p at 30 fps (front) Selfie 8 MP | aperture f/2.0 | sensor size 1.12 µm Audio Stereo speakers Battery 4410 mAh Cable charging Max. 18 W Wireless charging (Qi) No UWB No