Android 15: Which Phones Are Expected to Get the Update?

2024 will see the launch of yet another Android update, and soon after, wave after wave of phone updates. Even before most companies complete their Android 14 rollouts, we have a pretty good idea of which phones will receive the Android 15 upgrade, and share with you a list of the phones that should be updated to the new 2024 Android version below.

First things first, Android 15 is not yet official but is expected to be announced in February 2024, with a developer's release for a limited number of Pixel phones. After that, during Google I/O 2024—expected to be held in May or June—a public beta should start, including phones from other brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, and more.

Note: As the system is not yet official—not even its name, to be honest—this list is based on the official policies from the different manufacturers, taking into account the fact that Android 15 (or whatever it is called) should launch around October.

Google

As the flagship series for the Android operating system, the Pixel phones will be the first to receive the update. Android 15 is expected to launch with the future Pixel 9 phones, with a simultaneous update for the following phones:

Google Pixel 8 vs. Google Pixel 8 Pro
The Pixel 8 phones are first ln line for the Android 15 update.

Samsung

Samsung has been delivering on its promise of better supporting its phones, after many (truly many) years of lackluster updates. The South Korean company currently offers a clear software policy for its phones, allowing its customers to know how long their phones will be kept updated against security threats.

Galaxy phones promised to receive Android 15:

An editor holding the Samsung Galaxy A14 mimicking Brent Rambo meme
Even the entry-level Galaxy A14 is promised the Android 15 update.

Xiaomi

With the Chinese giant currently migrating from MIUI to HyperOS, we hope to see Xiaomi further improving its update policy to match (or better) Samsung's, but only time will tell.

For now, we can count on the company's official list of security updates to know which phones are promised the Android 15 upgrade. Additionally, we marked in italics Xiaomi models that are promised the Android 15 update but are not part of the Android Enterprise program. 

 

Xiaomi devices promised to be updated to Android 15:

Xiaomi 13 Ultra
The flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra is promised the Android 15 update.

 

OnePlus

OnePlus managed to match Samsung's software update policy in the flagship space, and not only that, managed to silence its critics by launching truly interesting phones in 2023 such as the OnePlus Open. We are pretty certain of which OnePlus flagships will receive Android 15, but the same cannot be said about the mid-range Nord models.

OnePlus phones expected to receive Android 15:

A person reading an article on the OnePlus Open main screen
The OnePlus Open launched with Android 13 but is promised both the Android 14 and 15 upgrades.

Sony

With a small phone lineup, Sony has been pretty consistent when it comes to Android updates, even if the Japanese company has not really committed to an official update policy. These are the Xperia phones expected to receive the Android 15 update:

Xperia phones expected to receive Android 15:

Sony Xperia 5 V
The camera-focused Xperia 5 V should receive Android 15 if Sony doesn't change its update strategy.

Asus

The Taiwanese company's Android commitment was briefly questioned in 2023, with rumors about a possible end of the Zenfone line quickly denied by Asus. Its small flagship lineup and short update policy—traditionally only two Android upgrades—makes for a very short list of Zenfone and ROG Phones receiving the Android 15 update:

Asus ROG Phone 7
The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is receiving Android 14 but should also be updated to the 15th version.

Other brands

We will update this article with further brands as soon as the Android 15 developer beta starts, but there is one particular model that is already promised the Android 15 update:

Nothing Phone (2) review
Nothing is committed to offer three years of Android upgrades.

This list will be updated once brands announce their update schedules. Did we forget a specific model? Please let us know in the comments!

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps.

