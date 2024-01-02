Android 15: Which Phones Are Expected to Get the Update?
2024 will see the launch of yet another Android update, and soon after, wave after wave of phone updates. Even before most companies complete their Android 14 rollouts, we have a pretty good idea of which phones will receive the Android 15 upgrade, and share with you a list of the phones that should be updated to the new 2024 Android version below.
First things first, Android 15 is not yet official but is expected to be announced in February 2024, with a developer's release for a limited number of Pixel phones. After that, during Google I/O 2024—expected to be held in May or June—a public beta should start, including phones from other brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, and more.
Note: As the system is not yet official—not even its name, to be honest—this list is based on the official policies from the different manufacturers, taking into account the fact that Android 15 (or whatever it is called) should launch around October.
As the flagship series for the Android operating system, the Pixel phones will be the first to receive the update. Android 15 is expected to launch with the future Pixel 9 phones, with a simultaneous update for the following phones:
- Google Pixel 6
- Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Google Pixel 6a
- Google Pixel 7
- Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Google Pixel 7a
- Google Pixel 8
- Google Pixel 8 Pro
- Google Pixel Fold
Samsung
Samsung has been delivering on its promise of better supporting its phones, after many (truly many) years of lackluster updates. The South Korean company currently offers a clear software policy for its phones, allowing its customers to know how long their phones will be kept updated against security threats.
Galaxy phones promised to receive Android 15:
- Samsung Galaxy A14
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A24
- Samsung Galaxy A33
- Samsung Galaxy A34
- Samsung Galaxy A53
- Samsung Galaxy A54
- Samsung Galaxy A73
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy S23+
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Xiaomi
With the Chinese giant currently migrating from MIUI to HyperOS, we hope to see Xiaomi further improving its update policy to match (or better) Samsung's, but only time will tell.
For now, we can count on the company's official list of security updates to know which phones are promised the Android 15 upgrade. Additionally, we marked in italics Xiaomi models that are promised the Android 15 update but are not part of the Android Enterprise program.
Xiaomi devices promised to be updated to Android 15:
- Poco F5
- Poco F5 Pro
- Poco M6 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12 Ultra
- Xiaomi 12T
- Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Xiaomi 13
- Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Xiaomi 13 Ultra
- Xiaomi 13T
- Xiaomi 13T Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi 12
- Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi 13C
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+
- Xiaomi Pad 6
OnePlus
OnePlus managed to match Samsung's software update policy in the flagship space, and not only that, managed to silence its critics by launching truly interesting phones in 2023 such as the OnePlus Open. We are pretty certain of which OnePlus flagships will receive Android 15, but the same cannot be said about the mid-range Nord models.
OnePlus phones expected to receive Android 15:
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9R
- OnePlus 9RT
- OnePlus 10R
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- OnePlus 10T
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus 11R
- OnePlus Nord 3
- OnePlus Nord CE 3
- OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite / Nord N30
- OnePlus Open
Sony
With a small phone lineup, Sony has been pretty consistent when it comes to Android updates, even if the Japanese company has not really committed to an official update policy. These are the Xperia phones expected to receive the Android 15 update:
Xperia phones expected to receive Android 15:
- Sony Xperia 1 IV
- Sony Xperia 1 V
- Sony Xperia 5 IV
- Sony Xperia 5 V
- Sony Xperia 10 V
- Sony Xperia Pro-I
Asus
The Taiwanese company's Android commitment was briefly questioned in 2023, with rumors about a possible end of the Zenfone line quickly denied by Asus. Its small flagship lineup and short update policy—traditionally only two Android upgrades—makes for a very short list of Zenfone and ROG Phones receiving the Android 15 update:
- Asus ROG Phone 7
- Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
- Asus Zenfone 10
Other brands
We will update this article with further brands as soon as the Android 15 developer beta starts, but there is one particular model that is already promised the Android 15 update:
This list will be updated once brands announce their update schedules. Did we forget a specific model? Please let us know in the comments!
