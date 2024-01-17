Pre-Order Now and Save on the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra

Exactly 11 months after the release of the Samsung Galaxy S23, the South Korean manufacturer presented the new flagship series around the new Samsung Galaxy S24 today, January 17, 2024. Pre-sales of the devices will also begin at the same time. In this article, nextpit tells you where you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 and whether you can expect exciting early-bird offers.

The nextpit editorial team has been following today's Unpacked event and the release of Samsung's new flagship models with great excitement. Now the time has finally come and we can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. One of the most important new features this year is not necessarily just the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Ultra version of the smartphone, but Galaxy AI, which we have already been able to test for you.

What colors does the Samsung Galaxy S24 come in?

Depending on the store, you can expect different color variants of the individual devices. The Samsung Galaxy S24(+) is available in all stores in the Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow options. Samsung Shop exclusives are Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, is available in the Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow colors from all participating stores. In addition, the special colors of the standard version of the S24 Ultra are only available in the Samsung Shop. If you also want the variant with 1 TB of storage space, you also have to order from the manufacturer's eStore.

This is how much the Samsung Galaxy S24 will cost you

Prices for the S24 models follow a similar tier to the S23 family, according to the storage capacity. You can check the MSRPs (manufacturer suggested retail price) in the table below:

Galaxy S24 models in price comparison Galaxy S24 Galaxy S24+ Galaxy S24 Ultra 128 GB $799 | £799 | €899 - - 256 GB $859 | £859 | €1009 $999 | £999 | €1149 $1299 | £1249 | €1449 512 GB - $1119 | £1099 | €1319 $1419 | £1349 | €1579 1 TB - - $1659 | £1549 | €1819 Offers*

To offset the high costs, this year you can also secure double the storage space for free if you preorder one of the models from the Samsung Store and participant retailers.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 without a contract

The new S24 models are of course available to buy in the Samsung Store. Here you can decide whether you want to pay for the devices directly or sign up for a cell phone contract. As a bonus, there is a storage upgrade and you can also a $50 bonus for the Samsung Store.

However, it is possible to save even more. Samsung is advertising an up to $970 discount when trading in an eligible phone. On Samsung's trade-in page* you can find all the information about the promotion and its terms and conditions.

Buy the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series with a contract

If the official prices are a little too high for you or if you are ready to renew your mobile phone contract, you can find the biggest Galaxy S24 discounts with either AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint or Verizon:

Not only you will get a considerable discount on a new flagship smartphone, but you can also trade in your current phone, and even sign up for a better phone contract. Just remember to check the contract duration and fine print before signing up!

What's your situation? Are you going to buy one of the new Galaxy S24 models? What do you think of Samsung's pricing policy this year? Let us know!