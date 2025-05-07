Over the past few years, Microsoft has rapidly integrated AI into its core services and is now bringing new AI features to Windows 11 settings. Notably, an upcoming AI agent will enable contextual input for settings adjustments. This feature, alongside enhancements to Click to Do, will first debut on Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon processors before expanding to other models.

The announcement coincided with the introduction of the Surface Laptop 13-inch and Surface Pro 12-inch devices. Specifically, the agent in the settings will enable users to input detailed or related descriptions of the settings they wish to adjust, rather than endlessly navigate to menus and use the exact keywords of features or controls when accessing them.

Search for Setting Adjustments Using Descriptions

For instance, users can input queries and concerns into the settings search field as if chatting with an AI. Examples shown by Microsoft include "my mouse pointer is too small" and "control my PC with voice." Once initiated, the agent will directly navigate the user to the most relevant settings section or action. Furthermore, if given permission, the agent will automatically adjust the necessary control.

This offers the significant advantage of easily obtaining direct solutions when troubleshooting for a specific Windows setting adjustment or feature. More importantly, users with basic technical knowledge would not need to spend extra time searching online, copying, and applying fixes separately.

Microsoft has stated that this feature will first arrive on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, while Intel and AMD-powered devices will receive it "soon."

Click to Do Gets More AI Features

Enhancements are also coming to Click to Do for Copilot through new AI-powered actions. The most notable is a new action to create bulleted lists when highlighting or selecting lengthy text using Click to Do. This option will appear below the Summarize button and will function with most Windows apps and services, including Edge.

Additionally, Click to Do will gain more capabilities, such as initiating chats and scheduling meetings in Microsoft Teams. It will also support Reading Coach and Immersive Reader integrations.

Next is the new "Ask Copilot" feature added to Click to Do, which allows users to jump directly to the Copilot chatbot with the highlighted text automatically copied as the query. Users can then perform further queries and commands, similar to a normal chat with the AI, or initiate actions within Microsoft 365, such as drafting content. This streamlines the workflow by eliminating the need to manually copy and paste text and images to Copilot.

Microsoft is also introducing more AI features to Paint, including Relight and specific object selection for editing. Copilot+ PCs will also get a sticker generator using simple prompts. Meanwhile, the Snipping Tool gains a new AI-powered "Perfect screenshot" feature, which automatically crops selected images.

Microsoft has added that numerous Windows Insider features are set to arrive for the public in the "coming months." This will include phone companion integration in the Start menu, AI actions in File Explorer, and Copilot Vision.

Affiliate offer Apple MacBook Air M4 13

Which of these new Windows AI features are you most looking forward to trying? Do you think these features further position Windows ahead of macOS? We'd like to hear your opinion in the comments.