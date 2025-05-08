While Google is set to announce the Android 16 release date in the coming weeks at I/O 2025, Pixel devices are now receiving the May Android 15 update . This update includes the latest security patches along with fixes for a few prominent bugs. The firmware also introduces a new bootloader to older Pixel models, disabling the option to downgrade.

Google has stated that the update is compatible with the Pixel 6 series all the way to the Pixel 9 (review) series, as well as the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold. The May security update has begun rolling out to eligible devices, and while the rollout is staggered, some models may receive it in the coming days if not today. You can manually check for the update by going to Settings > Software Update.

What Fixes the Pixel May 2025 Update Brings

Besides the latest security patch, which resolves numerous security vulnerabilities, this software update addresses several prominent Pixel bugs. These include a fix for microphone quality issues when used in other services and third-party apps, including WhatsApp. This fix notably affects all eligible Pixel smartphones, including the new Pixel 9a (review).

The Pixel 9a supports both wired and wireless charging, but at modest speeds. / © nextpit

The update also optimizes Bluetooth connectivity, addressing pairing issues such as unstable connections and poor coverage reported by users with certain smartwatches. Additionally, it includes a fix for a system framework issue that caused secondary languages to be displayed incorrectly in quick settings, with instances of "Flashlight" being mislabeled as "Torch."

Warning: The May 2025 update for Pixel 6 (6, 6 Pro, 6a) and Pixel 8 (8, 8 Pro, 8a) devices contains a bootloader update that increments the anti-roll back version for the bootloader. This prevents the device from rolling back to previous vulnerable versions of the bootloader. After flashing the May 2025 update on these devices you won't be able to flash and boot older Android 15 builds.

It is not yet confirmed when Google will release Android 16 to the public following the conclusion of the Beta program, but it's possible that this May security update is the final minor firmware release before Android 16. Google I/O 2025 is set to begin on May 21st, so we are less than two weeks away from finding out more.

