The Google TV Streamer 4K launched with significant upgrades compared to the Chromecast 4K, but it also came with a higher price tag. If that has been a deterrent, now might be the perfect time to reconsider. It has now dropped to a new low of $79 on Amazon, a $21 (21%) price reduction.

This is the biggest discount yet on the Google TV Streamer 4K, which was launched in October last year. The deal is currently available, but its duration is limited, so acting quickly is recommended.

Why Buy the Google TV Streamer 4K?

The Google TV Streamer 4K, released last fall, features a set-top box, wedge design, moving away from the dongle form factor of the Chromecast 4K. This makes it easier to place on top of or between TV stands. It also includes Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C ports. Additionally, it comes with a redesigned voice assistant-enabled remote that adds new customizable controls and support for the Find My Device network.

Google Voice Remote
Google's new TV Streamer Voice Remote has a redesigned layout and supports Android Find My Device. / © Google

The new Google set-top streamer offers faster Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac connectivity. Other notable connectivity upgrades include support for the Matter standard and Thread radio, enabling expanded smart home and IoT network capabilities. The Google TV Streamer 4K supports Dolby Vision and Atmos standards, as well as HDR10+ and HLG.

In terms of processing power, the Google TV Streamer 4K delivers faster navigation and app launching, thanks to the new MediaTek MT8696 chip, which boasts a 22% performance increase. It also features a larger 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, providing more space for app installations.

With Gemini integration, the device offers AI-curated content and access to the faster AI model, enabling in-content queries, allowing you to ask Gemini about a specific movie you're watching, for example.

What are your thoughts on the Google TV Streamer 4K now that it's available at a more reasonable price? Share your opinions in the comments below.

