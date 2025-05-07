Google appears eager for I/O 2025 to arrive, already previewing an update to Gemini. Notably, the search giant is highlighting the updated Gemini 2.5 Pro model, which promises significant upgrades to coding capabilities designed to support the development of more engaging and dynamic web applications.

Create Engaging Web Apps Using Simple Prompts or Images

The updated model, called Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview (I/O edition), arrives just a month from the Gemini 2.5 Pro. It is touted by Google as its best AI model for coding yet. The company states that this new I/O edition demonstrates improved performance in coding and multimodal reasoning compared to the original 2.5 Pro model.

Google adds that these upgrades also offer enhanced "coding transformation, editing, and agentic workflows" for developers to leverage. Furthermore, the new model is expected to provide improved function calling with fewer errors.

Alongside the blog post, Google shared examples comparing the new Gemini 2.5 Pro's performance to the previous version. One example shows the new model creating a more functional and intuitive web app based on YouTube content using a single line of prompt, while the older model's output featured only basic controls.

Another example illustrated the code-based equivalent of an image of a fern. Additionally, Google DeepMind's CEO, Demis Hassabis, shared on X an example where a doodle image was uploaded to Canvas, and the AI generated an app with features to create sound based on the drawing.

Very excited to share the best coding model we’ve ever built! Today we’re launching Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview 'I/O edition' with massively improved coding capabilities. Ranks no.1 on LMArena in Coding and no.1 on the WebDev Arena Leaderboard.



It’s especially good at building… pic.twitter.com/9vRaP6RTTo — Demis Hassabis (@demishassabis) May 6, 2025

In terms of benchmarks, the new Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview currently holds the number one ranking on the WebDev Arena leaderboard. Moreover, it also performs ahead in LMArena Coding, as shared by the Google DeepMind executive.

Google states that it is releasing the Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview ahead of I/O due to overwhelmingly positive feedback. Users can access the updated Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview model in the Gemini app and Canvas. Developers can also begin building apps using the API available through Google AI Studio and Vertex AI.

We should hear more about the Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview at I/O 2025, where the company is expected to showcase further Gemini-related developments.

Are you impressed with the coding capabilities of Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview? Do you think you could create engaging web apps with it? We'd like to hear your opinion in the comments below.