The New and Faster iPad 11 at Its Lowest Price is Now Worth It

If you've held off on the new 11-inch iPad due to its price, now might be the best time to reconsider. Major retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, have discounted the latest standard Apple tablet by $50 or 14% off, which is the biggest price reduction we've seen so far.

All color options are on sale at Amazon, including the Pink variant which could be a perfect gift for your moms this upcoming Mother's Day while other finishes, including Blue and Yellow, are also available for $299 for a $50 saving.

Why You Should Buy the Apple 11-inch iPad

The 11th-generation iPad is a modest refresh of the 10th-generation iPad, which was released over a year ago. The new tablet was introduced in March, with a focus on more powerful internals such as the faster and more capable Apple A16 Bionic chipset. It also features a larger 6 GB of RAM, providing more headroom for multitasking.

More importantly, the base model now starts with a larger 128 GB of storage, allowing you to install more apps and download more videos. Plus, the newer chipset improves the battery life of the 11-inch iPad, offering an hour longer per Apple's rating, for a total of up to 10 hours for web browsing on Wi-Fi or watching video.

Will we see the iPad 2024 adopt a similar landscape camera?
The Apple iPad 2022 is the first Apple tablet to feature a landscape selfie camera. Will Apple adopt it on the 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro? / © nextpit

The 11-inch iPad has a slightly wider 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and features a wider color gamut for better color accuracy. It retains the thin and uniform bezel with the 12 MP FaceTime camera positioned on the landscape side. The rear 12 MP camera is unchanged but should output enhanced photos and videos through Smart HDR 4.

While the 11-inch iPad lacks direct Apple Intelligence support, it is significantly cheaper, and generative AI features are not essential for all users. The tablet is compatible with the Apple Pencil, with charging occurring via the USB-C port, as wireless charging is not supported on the 11-inch iPad.

Are you buying the new iPad now that it's more affordable? We'd love to hear your plans in the comments.

