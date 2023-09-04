Samsung Galaxy Z: Should You Buy a Fold or Flip Now? Check These Deals
Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Z family is already established with five generations on the market. Despite that, the über-flagship models still feature only in the premium segment of the South Korean brand product line, which means they are not cheap. So if you are in the market for a new Galaxy Z Fold or Flip phone, check the best deals on the market with this nextpit guide.
Is it the right time to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, Flip 4, or Fold 4?
We checked the price drops on these four models via several online price comparison sites. Please note that this is not a change in the recommended or "official" price, but rather the street prices of the Galaxy Z Flip & Fold 4 & 5. nextpit will update this list as more models are released, or the existing phones are replaced.
Price reductions for the Samsung Galaxy Z phones usually happen a few months after the release of the devices. And since both Flip and Fold models are updated at the same time, each Galaxy Z generation has its price drop at similar times of the year.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 price drops
Announced in July 2023, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 reached store shelves at the beginning of August, with a steep MSRP of $1799.99. Despite being new to the market, there have been a couple of nice deals for the flagship foldable.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 price drops
Released together with the Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 brought a big screen on the outside, at the same time it ditched the low-capacity 128 GB version at the same MSRP as its predecessor: $999.99.
The Flip 5 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip found on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy S23 family, promising flagship-level performance.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 price drops
Even after the fifth-generation Galaxy Z launches in 2023, the 2022 models can still be found for sale, both on online shops and phone carriers. Depending on the discounts, it might be worth taking a look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4, especially after so few upgrades on the Fold 5. For more details check the specs table below.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 price drops
The Flip 4 may look outdated after the Flip 5 has gotten a much bigger external display. However, the compact foldable can be frequently found for sale on online stores, so keep an eye on Galaxy Z Flip 4 discounts if the newer model isn't necessarily a must buy for you.
Galaxy Z line technical specifications
|2023 models
|2022 models
|Product
|Picture
|Internal display
|7.6" OLED
2176 x 1812 pixels
1~120 Hz
|6.67" OLED
2640 x 1080 pixels
120 Hz refresh rate
|7.6" OLED
2176 x 1812 pixels
1~120 Hz
|6.67" OLED
2640 x 1080 pixels
120 Hz refresh rate
|External display
|6.2'' OLED
2316 x 904 pixels
48~120 Hz
|3.4" OLED
720 x 748 px
|6.2'' OLED
2316 x 904 pixels
48~120 Hz
|1.9" OLED
260 x 512 px
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|RAM
|12 GB
|8 GB
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Storage
|256 / 512 / 1024 GB
|256 / 512 GB
|256 / 512 / 1024 GB
|128 / 256 / 512 GB
|Expandable storage
|❌
|System
|One UI 5.1, based on Android 13
Four years of Android upgrades
Five years of security updates
|One UI 4, based on Android 12
Four years of Android upgrades
Five years of security updates
|Camera
|Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS
Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2
3x telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4
Cover selfie: 10 MP, f/2.2
|Main: 12 MP, f/1.8, OIS
Ultra-wide-angle: 12 MP, f/2.2
Selfie: 10 MP, f/2.2
|Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS
Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2
3x telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4
Cover selfie: 10 MP, f/2.2
|Main: 12 MP, f/1.8, OIS
Ultra-wide-angle: 12 MP, f/2.2
Selfie: 10 MP, f/2.4
|Battery
|4,400 mAh
25 W wired charging
10 W wireless charging
|3,700 mAh
25 W wired charging
10 W wireless charging
|4,400 mAh
25 W wired charging
10 W wireless charging
|3,700 mAh
25 W wired charging
10 W wireless charging
|Connectivity
|5G / LTE / Wi-Fi 6E / Wi-Fi Direct / Bluetooth 5.3 / NFC / UWB
|5G / LTE / Wi-Fi 6E / Wi-Fi Direct / Bluetooth 5.3 / NFC
|5G / LTE / Wi-Fi 6E / Wi-Fi Direct / Bluetooth 5.2 / NFC / UWB
|5G / LTE / Wi-Fi 6E / Wi-Fi Direct / Bluetooth 5.2 / NFC
|eSIM
|✅
|IP certification
|IPX8
|Dimensions and weight
|Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm
Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm
253 g
|Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1 mm
Unfolded: 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
187 g
|Folded: 155,1 x 67,1 x 15.8 mm
Unfolded: 155,1 x 130,1 x 6.3 mm
263 g
|Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1 mm
Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
187 g
|MSRP
|$1799
|$999
|$1799
|$999
|Good
|
|
|
|
|Bad
|
|
|
|
|Rating
|
|
|
|
|Offers*
How does nextpit track price drops of smartphones?
Starting from the launch price of each smartphone when it was released, we started by listing chronologically the first notable price drop followed by the lowest price ever, then the last notable price drop, and finally the current price.
For our listings, we compared prices between Amazon, the official stores, BestBuy and Google Shopping.
When the price observed on the day of the publication of this article and each update is lower than the "official" or recommended price by the manufacturer, we recommend you buy the smartphone via an affiliate link. If the current price is lower than the last price drop or even the lowest price ever, we will also recommend you buy the smartphone. Note that this data is manually extracted from the price histories of several online price comparison sites.
Are there any particular smartphones you'd like us to keep an eye on for price drops? Tell us all about it in the comments.
