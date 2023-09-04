Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy Z: Should You Buy a Fold or Flip Now? Check These Deals

Authored by: Rubens Eishima
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs 5
Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Z family is already established with five generations on the market. Despite that, the über-flagship models still feature only in the premium segment of the South Korean brand product line, which means they are not cheap. So if you are in the market for a new Galaxy Z Fold or Flip phone, check the best deals on the market with this nextpit guide.

Is it the right time to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, Flip 4, or Fold 4?

We checked the price drops on these four models via several online price comparison sites. Please note that this is not a change in the recommended or "official" price, but rather the street prices of the Galaxy Z Flip & Fold 4 & 5. nextpit will update this list as more models are released, or the existing phones are replaced.

Price reductions for the Samsung Galaxy Z phones usually happen a few months after the release of the devices. And since both Flip and Fold models are updated at the same time, each Galaxy Z generation has its price drop at similar times of the year.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 price drops

Announced in July 2023, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 reached store shelves at the beginning of August, with a steep MSRP of $1799.99. Despite being new to the market, there have been a couple of nice deals for the flagship foldable.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 price drops

Released together with the Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 brought a big screen on the outside, at the same time it ditched the low-capacity 128 GB version at the same MSRP as its predecessor: $999.99.

The Flip 5 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip found on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy S23 family, promising flagship-level performance.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 price drops

Even after the fifth-generation Galaxy Z launches in 2023, the 2022 models can still be found for sale, both on online shops and phone carriers. Depending on the discounts, it might be worth taking a look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4, especially after so few upgrades on the Fold 5. For more details check the specs table below.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 price drops

The Flip 4 may look outdated after the Flip 5 has gotten a much bigger external display. However, the compact foldable can be frequently found for sale on online stores, so keep an eye on Galaxy Z Flip 4 discounts if the newer model isn't necessarily a must buy for you.  

Galaxy Z line technical specifications

  2023 models 2022 models
Product
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Picture
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Internal display 7.6" OLED
2176 x 1812 pixels
1~120 Hz		 6.67" OLED
2640 x 1080 pixels
120 Hz refresh rate		 7.6" OLED
2176 x 1812 pixels
1~120 Hz		 6.67" OLED
2640 x 1080 pixels
120 Hz refresh rate
External display 6.2'' OLED
2316 x 904 pixels
48~120 Hz		 3.4" OLED
720 x 748 px		 6.2'' OLED
2316 x 904 pixels
48~120 Hz		 1.9" OLED
260 x 512 px
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
RAM 12 GB 8 GB 12 GB 8 GB
Storage 256 / 512 / 1024 GB 256 / 512 GB 256 / 512 / 1024 GB 128 / 256 / 512 GB
Expandable storage
System One UI 5.1, based on Android 13
Four years of Android upgrades
Five years of security updates		 One UI 4, based on Android 12
Four years of Android upgrades
Five years of security updates
Camera Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS
Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2
3x telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4
Cover selfie: 10 MP, f/2.2		 Main: 12 MP, f/1.8, OIS
Ultra-wide-angle: 12 MP, f/2.2

Selfie: 10 MP, f/2.2		 Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS
Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2
3x telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4
Cover selfie: 10 MP, f/2.2		 Main: 12 MP, f/1.8, OIS
Ultra-wide-angle: 12 MP, f/2.2

Selfie: 10 MP, f/2.4
Battery 4,400 mAh
25 W wired charging
10 W wireless charging		 3,700 mAh
25 W wired charging
10 W wireless charging		 4,400 mAh
25 W wired charging
10 W wireless charging		 3,700 mAh
25 W wired charging
10 W wireless charging
Connectivity 5G / LTE / Wi-Fi 6E / Wi-Fi Direct / Bluetooth 5.3 / NFC / UWB     5G / LTE / Wi-Fi 6E / Wi-Fi Direct / Bluetooth 5.3 / NFC 5G / LTE / Wi-Fi 6E / Wi-Fi Direct / Bluetooth 5.2 / NFC / UWB 5G / LTE / Wi-Fi 6E / Wi-Fi Direct / Bluetooth 5.2 / NFC
eSIM
IP certification IPX8
Dimensions and weight Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm
Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm
253 g		 Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1 mm
Unfolded: 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
187 g		 Folded: 155,1 x 67,1 x 15.8 mm
Unfolded: 155,1 x 130,1 x 6.3 mm
263 g		 Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1 mm
Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
187 g
MSRP $1799 $999 $1799 $999
Good
  • Good build quality
  • Great battery life
  • High-quality camera performance
  • Consistent performance
  • Best Android update policy
  • Truly useful cover display
  • Improved hinge mechanics
  • Balanced display image quality
  • Fluid software experience
  • Above-average camera quality
  • The hybrid tablet/smartphone form factor remains relevant
  • Neat design and excellent finish
  • More discreet and rigid hinges
  • Efficient and versatile triple 50 MP camera module with 3x optical zoom
  • Very solid battery life
  • Good performance
  • 4 Android updates and 5 years of security updates
  • IPX8 rating
  • Amazing form factor
  • Incredibly small and handy
  • Improved durability and IPX8 rating
  • 120Hz AMOLED screen is shiny
  • Great improvement in battery life
Bad
  • Under-display selfie camera is still noticeable
  • Design feels stuck in time
  • 25 W charging is not fast
  • Still missing a stylus garage
  • Gets hot under demanding tasks
  • Still expensive
  • Slightly larger crease in the display
  • Only average battery life
  • Charging time exceeds one hour
  • No charger included in the box
  • Under display selfie camera is disappointing
  • HD+ resolution of the cover screen is too low
  • Cover screen is still a little bit too narrow
  • 25W wired charging is too slow
  • No 3.5mm audio jack
  • A dragon on a leash (limited performance)
  • No telephoto camera
  • Slow charging solutions
Rating
Read the Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Read the Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Read the Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Read the Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
How does nextpit track price drops of smartphones?

Starting from the launch price of each smartphone when it was released, we started by listing chronologically the first notable price drop followed by the lowest price ever, then the last notable price drop, and finally the current price.

For our listings, we compared prices between Amazon, the official stores, BestBuy and Google Shopping.

When the price observed on the day of the publication of this article and each update is lower than the "official" or recommended price by the manufacturer, we recommend you buy the smartphone via an affiliate link. If the current price is lower than the last price drop or even the lowest price ever, we will also recommend you buy the smartphone. Note that this data is manually extracted from the price histories of several online price comparison sites.

Other price trackers:

Are there any particular smartphones you'd like us to keep an eye on for price drops? Tell us all about it in the comments.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
