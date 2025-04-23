Hot topics

Kill Email Spam Fast: How to Use Gmail's New Unsubscribe Tool

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Gmail app Android how to hero image
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

It can often be challenging to keep up with managing your emails, especially the newsletters and subscriptions you've signed up for. Over time, some can become unwanted or even spam. Gmail previously added an Unsubscribe button to help easily stop receiving individual emails. Now, there's a new "Manage subscriptions" feature that allows you to easily view all the websites and services you're currently subscribed to. Here's how to use it.

The new "Manage subscriptions" section has been added to the expandable left pane menu. Tapping it displays a comprehensive list of all your active email subscriptions from various senders and sources. Next to each sender, there's an "Unsubscribe" button. Tapping this button will prompt you to confirm if you want your Gmail account to be removed from the sender's mailing list and cease receiving further messages.

This represents a significant improvement over the existing Unsubscribe button, which is currently located at the end of individual emails. It provides a complete overview of your subscriptions, making it easier to identify and filter out less important ones.

How to Unsubscribe Using Gmail's Manage Subscriptions

Unsubscribing from mailing lists in Gmail using this new feature is straightforward and simple. Follow the steps below:

  1. Launch the Gmail app on your Android phone.
  2. Tap the hamburger button (three horizontal lines) to open the menu.
  3. Scroll down and look for Manage subscriptions.
  4. From the list of senders, tap the Unsubscribe button next to the subscription you want to stop.
  5. Tap Unsubscribe again to confirm your action.
Gmail interface on a smartphone, showing emails and a search bar at the top.
Launch the Gmail app on your smartphone. © nextpit
Gmail app interface showing the navigation menu with 'Manage subscriptions' highlighted.
Open the left pane menu and find Manage subscriptions. © nextpit
Gmail interface displaying subscriptions list with email addresses and a 'Compose' button.
Tap on the unsubscribe button besides the sender's name. © nextpit
A smartphone screen displaying Gmail with an unsubscribe prompt for LinkedIn emails.
Tap Unsubscribe to confirm. © nextpit

It's worth noting that unsubscribing from certain senders may require additional steps or confirmation pages. Additionally, after unsubscribing, you might still receive a few more messages before your account is fully removed from the sender's mailing list.

Where Can You Use Manage Subscriptions in Gmail?

Currently, this feature has been rolled out to the Gmail app for Android. Availability may also vary depending on your region, although more users are likely to gain access in the coming days or weeks.

Notably, it is not yet available in Gmail for web or the Gmail app for iOS. However, it is expected to arrive on more platforms in the future.

What are your thoughts on Gmail's new "Manage subscriptions" section? Do you find it a useful addition that you wish had been implemented sooner? We're eager to hear your feedback.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing