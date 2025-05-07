If you're aiming to get fitter and healthier this year, buying a new smartwatch can be a great way to start. Among the current deals, Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 7 has dropped to $199 from $299, saving you $100 (33%). This is a new record-low price for the non-cellular 40 mm case variant of the Galaxy Watch 7.

The 44 mm size of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is also on sale for $229, or $100 less than its usual price. This discount applies to the Green and Silver finishes of the smartwatch.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7?

If you're invested in the Samsung or Android ecosystem, the Galaxy Watch 7 (review) has topped our Wear OS smartwatch recommendations for helping and guiding you on your fitness journey.

We appreciate its standard round form factor and durable build, featuring a sturdier yet lightweight aluminum chassis. Additionally, it offers rugged protection such as 50-meter water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification, so you don't need to worry about bringing it along for light water-based activities like swimming and snorkeling.

It features a bright 1.3-inch (or 1.5-inch for the 44 mm model) AMOLED display, which remains legible even under bright sunlight. The panel is protected by sapphire crystal for enhanced resistance against scratches and cracks.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 is made from reinforced aluminum chassis and has a sapphire glass protection on its AMOLED display. / © nextpit

A major upgrade in the Galaxy Watch 7 is the more powerful and capable Exynos W1000 processor. This silicon adds three more cores, resulting in a penta-core setup, and offers significantly faster performance than the previous chip in its predecessor. It also brings improved AI capabilities, which translate to new tracking features like Energy Score, custom workout routines, and sleep apnea detection.

The BioActive sensor in the Galaxy Watch 7 is also more reliable for monitoring heart rate and blood oxygen saturation. In addition, it provides vital blood pressure level and ECG tracking. While we would have liked to see improved battery life, which is rated at around a couple of days, you can still expect above-average running time compared to the Apple Watch.

How would you utilize the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 if you were to buy one today? Share your suggestions in the comments below.