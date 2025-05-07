Hot topics

Buy Samsung's Smart and Sturdy Galaxy Watch for Its Lowest Price Yet

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Watch 7 Fitness jhasbfvkjdhfbv
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you're aiming to get fitter and healthier this year, buying a new smartwatch can be a great way to start. Among the current deals, Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 7 has dropped to $199 from $299, saving you $100 (33%). This is a new record-low price for the non-cellular 40 mm case variant of the Galaxy Watch 7.

The 44 mm size of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is also on sale for $229, or $100 less than its usual price. This discount applies to the Green and Silver finishes of the smartwatch.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7?

If you're invested in the Samsung or Android ecosystem, the Galaxy Watch 7 (review) has topped our Wear OS smartwatch recommendations for helping and guiding you on your fitness journey.

We appreciate its standard round form factor and durable build, featuring a sturdier yet lightweight aluminum chassis. Additionally, it offers rugged protection such as 50-meter water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification, so you don't need to worry about bringing it along for light water-based activities like swimming and snorkeling.

It features a bright 1.3-inch (or 1.5-inch for the 44 mm model) AMOLED display, which remains legible even under bright sunlight. The panel is protected by sapphire crystal for enhanced resistance against scratches and cracks.

A Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 displayed in a box with a blue and white strap showing a digital watch face.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 is made from reinforced aluminum chassis and has a sapphire glass protection on its AMOLED display. / © nextpit

A major upgrade in the Galaxy Watch 7 is the more powerful and capable Exynos W1000 processor. This silicon adds three more cores, resulting in a penta-core setup, and offers significantly faster performance than the previous chip in its predecessor. It also brings improved AI capabilities, which translate to new tracking features like Energy Score, custom workout routines, and sleep apnea detection.

The BioActive sensor in the Galaxy Watch 7 is also more reliable for monitoring heart rate and blood oxygen saturation. In addition, it provides vital blood pressure level and ECG tracking. While we would have liked to see improved battery life, which is rated at around a couple of days, you can still expect above-average running time compared to the Apple Watch.

How would you utilize the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 if you were to buy one today? Share your suggestions in the comments below.

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing