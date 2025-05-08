Hot topics

Apple's Compact iPad Mini with AI Power is Cheapest Today, Save $100

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Apple iPad Mini 7 Test
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Apple's popular tablets are now on sale on major retailers, including the latest iPad Mini powered by Apple's A17 Pro chipset. Amazon has it down by $100, bringing it to $399 from $499, which is the record-low price.

The deal applies to the Wi-Fi iPad Mini 7 variant with 128 GB storage which you can pick in four colorways: Starlight, Blue, Space Gray, and Purple. The Space Grey can also be picked with cellular capabilities for $549, or $100 off the usual.

Why the Apple iPad Mini 7 is a recommended compact tablet

Apple introduced the 7th gen iPad Mini (review) last year as a long overdue upgrade to the iPad Mini 6. It's a modest refresh coming from earlier and older iPad or iPad Mini models. It's now the cheapest iPad that comes with Apple Intelligence.

The design and display are mostly unchanged, with a compact form made in sleek and lightweight chassis measuring 7.69 x 5.31 x 0.25 in dimensions and 10.34 oz in scale. The familiar 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is a proven suitable size that doesn't compromise quality. Plus, Apple added Apple Pencil compatibility and has addressed the jelly-scrolling effect here.

Apple iPad mini 7 (2024)
The iPad mini 7 has the same overall design as the 6th generation but it is now compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro. / © nextpit

More notably, the new iPad Mini runs on a power A17 Pro chipset that has a faster processor and graphics. In addition, its improved neural engine and larger 8 GB RAM enable support for AI features through Apple Intelligence such as Writing Tools and Image Playground. You can expect a more efficient chip as well, which slightly improves the battery life in the compact slab.

The cameras are improved as well, which support SmartHDR 4 for optimized photos via the rear sensor. Additionally, the 12 MP front-facing wide front-facing supports Center Stage for automatic panning and smart presentation during conference calls.

Are you looking to upgrade to the new iPad Mini now that it is discounted? We want to hear your plans.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing