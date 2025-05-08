Apple's popular tablets are now on sale on major retailers, including the latest iPad Mini powered by Apple's A17 Pro chipset. Amazon has it down by $100, bringing it to $399 from $499, which is the record-low price.

The deal applies to the Wi-Fi iPad Mini 7 variant with 128 GB storage which you can pick in four colorways: Starlight, Blue, Space Gray, and Purple. The Space Grey can also be picked with cellular capabilities for $549, or $100 off the usual.

Why the Apple iPad Mini 7 is a recommended compact tablet

Apple introduced the 7th gen iPad Mini (review) last year as a long overdue upgrade to the iPad Mini 6. It's a modest refresh coming from earlier and older iPad or iPad Mini models. It's now the cheapest iPad that comes with Apple Intelligence.

The design and display are mostly unchanged, with a compact form made in sleek and lightweight chassis measuring 7.69 x 5.31 x 0.25 in dimensions and 10.34 oz in scale. The familiar 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is a proven suitable size that doesn't compromise quality. Plus, Apple added Apple Pencil compatibility and has addressed the jelly-scrolling effect here.

The iPad mini 7 has the same overall design as the 6th generation but it is now compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro. / © nextpit

More notably, the new iPad Mini runs on a power A17 Pro chipset that has a faster processor and graphics. In addition, its improved neural engine and larger 8 GB RAM enable support for AI features through Apple Intelligence such as Writing Tools and Image Playground. You can expect a more efficient chip as well, which slightly improves the battery life in the compact slab.

The cameras are improved as well, which support SmartHDR 4 for optimized photos via the rear sensor. Additionally, the 12 MP front-facing wide front-facing supports Center Stage for automatic panning and smart presentation during conference calls.

Are you looking to upgrade to the new iPad Mini now that it is discounted? We want to hear your plans.