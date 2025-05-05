Hot topics

Android 16's Secret Feature Could Transform Your Phone into a Desktop

Samsung's DeX is a powerful feature found in high-end Galaxy phones, offering a desktop-like user interface when the device is connected to an external display or monitor. Google introduced a basic and limited "Mirror mode" with the Pixel 8. However, discoveries within Android 16 suggest that Google could be preparing a more capable desktop mode for Pixel and other Android devices.

When you connect your Galaxy phone to a monitor or display via a wired USB connection, it mimics a desktop mode with support for a dock and easy app window management. Additionally, it adds support for a mouse and keyboard for a seamless experience. An Android counterpart feature has been discovered by Android Authority.

The outlet managed to activate and test the new developer feature called "desktop windowing on secondary displays" on a Pixel 8 Pro running on the latest Android 16 Beta, which is a notable upgrade from the current Mirror mode in the Pixel phones.

Native Desktop Mode for Google Pixel Phones

As tested on a laptop monitor, the Pixel 8 Pro, when connected via a USB-C cable, transformed its UI into a desktop environment. An Android taskbar appeared at the bottom, integrating the app launcher, pinned apps, and active apps, while basic navigation shortcuts were located on the right side.

The interactive status and notification bar was positioned at the top of the screen and could be expanded through a drop-down gesture using a mouse or trackpad. This action opened both the quick settings panel and the notification shade, similar to the mobile Android experience.

In terms of app management, launching an app opens it in a resizable window that could be dragged to reposition and placed side-by-side with another app window, much like Samsung DeX on mobile and the integrated DeX for Samsung tablets.

It is noted that Google introduced a comparable windowing feature for Android tablets with Android 15, although there are some limitations compared to what is found in the latest Android 16 Beta.

However, with the feature not yet fully ready, it is not expected to debut with Android 16, which is set to be unveiled at Google I/O 2025. We might see this feature formally debut with Android 16.1, likely in the fall, or possibly in Android 17 next year. No one knows for sure until Android 16 has been officially released.

There will likely be limitations regarding which Pixel devices will support this feature. For instance, it might require a specific Tensor G chipset for the desktop mode to run.

The new Android desktop mode already looks promising and represents a significant upgrade from the existing mirroring feature on select Pixel devices. Now, we'd like to ask you if you are waiting for this feature to be added to Pixel and Android devices? Tell us in the comments.

Source: Android Authority

