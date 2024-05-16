The Pixel 8a arrived a few months after its bigger siblings, offering mostly the same package at a lower official price point. But is it worth considering the Pixel 8a? We tested its performance, camera, battery life, and more to find the answer.

Summary Buy Google Pixel 8a Good Seven years of security and feature updates

Excellent Pixel camera

Good everyday performance

Good enough battery life

Bright and fast 120 Hz display

Some AI features that are actually useful Bad Slow charging times and no charger included Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 8a: All deals

Design and display The Pixel 8a comes with an OLED FullHD+ display, which refreshes at 120 Hz and offers higher brightness than its predecessor. Its 6.1-inch screen is slightly smaller than the 6.2’’ on the Pixel 8, but the 8a model features bigger bezels, resulting in similar dimensions. Pros: Bright and smooth OLED display.

Compact dimensions.

Good ergonomics.

Plastic back doesn’t capture fingerprints as much as glass. Cons: Thick display bezels. Late in 2023, the Pixel 8 models brought a rounder design compared to the previous generations, and the Pixel 8a takes the change a bit further, with almost toy-like corners that reminded me of the iPhone 5c. The Pixel 8a features a matte plastic back finish with rounded corners. / © nextpit The 8a features a humble Gorilla Glass 3 slab on the front, and a nice plastic finish on the back, which avoids fingerprints much better than its glass-covered siblings, due to its matte finish. Ergonomics are great, especially if you prefer smaller phones, with the buttons on the right side placed where the thumb is expected to be. And I had the impression that the fit and finish was superior to the Pixel 8’s, with a smoother transition between the plastic back and the metal side frame on the Pixel 8a. At least on each review unit we have at the nextpit office. The display—like most other 2024 launches—features high brightness levels that will be welcomed by those who frequently use the phone outdoors. It was one of the weak points Camila mentioned in her Pixel 7a review, so that is one upgrade between generations. The 6.1-inch display is surrounded by relatively thick bezels. / © nextpit Another improvement was the refresh rate, which jumped from 90 to 120 Hz. This change offers smoother animations on the screen, but the upgrade from 90 to 120 Hertz is not as noticeable as the one from 60 to 90, at least in these tired eyes. By default, the Pixel 8a is set at 60 Hz for energy-saving reasons, which is something to keep in mind.

Software and performance The Pixel 8a offers pretty much the same specifications as the regular Pixel 8, with Google’s newest chip (for now), 8 GB of LPDDR5x memory, and fast storage standard. The setup is not as fast as current flagships but is still more than enough for daily use. Pros: Same configuration as the more expensive Pixel 8.

Good performance in daily tasks and games.

The best software update policy. Cons: Not quite flagship-level performance. Gamers, on the other hand, will have to make some compromises in image quality, due to the weaker GPU onboard the Tensor G3 chip, but all Play Store games should run. Google Pixel 8a

(Tensor G3) Google Pixel 7a

(Tensor G2) Google Pixel 8

(Tensor G3) Xiaomi 14 Ultra

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

(Snapdragon 7s Gen 2) Nothing Phone (2a)

(Dimensity 7200) AnTuTu 1,153,512 924,465 991,246 1,939,484 593,863 688,613 3DMark Wild Life

Extreme Stress Test Best loop: 2437

Worst loop: 1667

Stability: 68.5% Best loop: 1875

Worst loop: 1381

Stability: 73.6% Best loop: 2410

Worst loop: 1657

Stability: 68,8% Best loop: 4708

Worst loop: 3606

Stability: 76.6% Best loop: 800

Worst loop: 763

Stability: 95.4% Best loop: 1153

Worst loop: 1148

Stability: 99.5% Geekbench 6 Single: 1688

Multi: 4362 Single: 1417

Multi: 3549 Single: 1698

Multi: 4277 Single: 1828

Multi: 6317 Single: 889

Multi: 2523 Single: 1148

Multi: 2589 After running some graphic-intensive tests on the Pixel 8a we could confirm our suspicions, with performance numbers roughly on par with the Pixel 8: Not quite on the same level as a 2024 flagship phone, but superior to phones in the $300~$500 segment. Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 8a offered very similar performance numbers as the Pixel 8 powered by the same chip. And when it comes to the Pixel 7a, there is a small improvement in general processing, and some more horsepower for games. Performance-wise we got similar numbers between the Pixel 8a (above) and Pixel 8. / © nextpit For longer gaming sessions, the Pixel 8a displays the same weak point we found on the Pixel 8: As the Tensor G3 is pushed hard, over time the heat generated starts to accumulate forcing the chip to lower its processing frequency. The result is lower performance over time in heavy tasks (particularly games). On the 3DMark stress test that runs a fixed graphical test 20 times, the Pixel 8a had a stability score of 68.4%, very close to the 68.8% of the regular Pixel 8. On the software side, expect the usual stock Android experience, with the same features found on the Pixel 8, including all the AI tricks for editing pictures, doing online searches, and more. Clean Android installation with seven years of security updates. / © nextpit Another advantage inherited from the Pixel 8 family is the improved software update policy, with a promised seven years of features and security updates. How many updates do Samsung, Xiaomi, and others promise? The clean Android installation meant that we had 18 GB of used storage after updating the stock system and apps, which obviously did not include third-party apps.

Camera The Pixel 8a brings a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide lens, and another 13-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera. The specs may look familiar, as they all mirror the ones on the Pixel 7a, which performed well in our tests. Pros: Excellent day and night pictures from the main camera.

Very usable 2x digital zoom.

Lots of "AI" powered features for editing. Cons: Blurry or noisy ultra-wide photos at night.

8x digital zoom is nice, but doesn't replace a proper telephoto lens. The Pixel 8a is the cameraphone to beat in its price category. Just like the Pixel 7a before it—from which Google unashamedly copied the components over—, the Pixel 8a has a good balance of hardware and software features, missing only a telephoto (zoom) lens. The Pixel 8a has the same excellent camera setup as the Pixel 7a. / © nextpit Weather conditions were not ideal throughout the test, but the Pixel 8a performed similar to its predecessors when it came to color reproduction and contrast, as well as as the level of detail, especially on the main camera, with good results in day and night conditions. Just like Camila mentioned on her Pixel 7a review, the 2x digital zoom on the Google Pixel 8a gave surprisingly good results, not losing much detail when compared to the default focal length. Even the 8x magnification had good results—although not quite print-level—but a true telephoto lens would be much better, of course. Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera - Portrait mode on © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Selfie © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Selfie (1.4x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Selfie (1.4x digital zoom) - Portrait mode on © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Selfie © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Selfie - Night mode on © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Selfie (1.4x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Selfie (1.4x digital zoom) - Night mode on © nextpit The ultra-wide camera (0.5x) is very open, and seem to distort the corners a little. It sometimes presents colors differently from the main camera, most of the time giving less saturated colors, but results are good in daylight regardless. At night however, we noticed some noisy images, and colors seemed paler when compared to the main camera. The camera bar on the Pixel 8a protrudes a little less than the bar on the Pixel 8. / © nextpit Daylight selfies were excellent, with realistic skin tones and texture, without overprocessing or blurring details. Selfies portraits were good when viewing on the phone's display, but a closer look at the magnified image shows some issues with background separation resulting in some image artifacts.

Google Pixel 8a battery With a 4492 mAh battery capacity, the Pixel 8a won’t win any endurance competition, but our first impressions indicate the phone is capable of offering the same all-day battery life as the Pixel 8 and 7a before it. Charging is also not chart-topping but is good enough for most people. Pros: Wireless charging support. Cons: Slow charging speeds.

No reverse wireless charging. Even though the Tensor G3 is not made on the most efficient process—it comes from Samsung Foundries' 4-nm class fabs—the Pixel 8a still managed to offer all-day battery life, even with the 120 Hz refresh rate activated. In the PCMark Battery test, the new Pixel got 13h44min of runtime running a simulated task between 80 and 20% charge. Besides 18 W wired charging, the Pixel 8a is compatible with Qi wireless charging. / © nextpit We are still running the same test under the default 60 Hz setting, but we expect it to match the good numbers returned by the Pixel 7a and Pixel 8 you can see in the table below. As with other Pixel releases, the Pixel 8a does not come with a charger in the box. When using a 65W charger, we got a full charge in a little over 1h40min, which was comparable to the other phones mentioned above. Charging Google Pixel 8a Pixel 7a Pixel 8 Galaxy A55 Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G 5 minutes 8% 9% 10% 9% 20% 10 minutes 15% 17% 19% 18% 34% 20 minutes 29% 31% 36% 36% 56% 30 minutes 42% 43% 52% 53% 78% 1 hour 75% 78% 90% 85% Full charge 1h40 1h30 ~ 1h25 1h33 45 min PC Mark Battery test 13h44 (120Hz)

11698 points 16h09

10532 17h49

9803 14h9

13395 12h20

13047 One important difference between the Pixel 8a and 8 is that the more expensive model is compatible with charging at up to 27 W wired and 18 W wirelessly. The Pixel 8a tops at 18 W for wired charging, and 7.5 W for Qi wireless charging. See all the main differences between the Pixel 8 models Another difference is that the Pixel 8a does not support reverse wireless charging—aka Battery Share—admittedly, it is not the most used feature, but it can be a lifesaver in emergencies.

Google Pixel 8a technical specifications Google Pixel 8a Display 6.1-inch OLED

2400 × 1080 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate SoC Google Tensor G3 Memory 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM

128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage

No storage expansion OS Android 14

Seven Android upgrades

Seven years of security updates Camera Main: 64 MP, f/1.89, OIS

Ultra-wide: 13 MP, f/2.2 Selfie Camera 13 MP, f/2.2 Battery 4492 mAh

18 W wired charging

7.5 W wireless charging Connectivity 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC IP Certification IP67 Dimensions and weight 6 × 2.86 × 0.35 in, 6.63 oz

152.1 × 72.7 × 8.9 mm, 188 g Other points that may interest the nextpit community: The Pixel 8a includes NFC support and is compatible with Google Pay for contactless payments.

The review unit packaging included a USB-C to USB-C charging cable, SIM tray tool, and a USB-A to USB-C adapter.

The software version during the test was Android 14 with the May 2024 security patch.

After resetting the updated handset, the operating system indicated 18 GB of used space.