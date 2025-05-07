Hot topics

How Much Will it Cost to Play on PS5, Xbox Series X or Switch 2 With All These Price Hikes?

4 min read 4 min No comments 0
video game console expensive 2025
© Générée par IA avec Dall-E d'OpenAI, via chatGPT
Antoine Engels
Antoine Engels

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Français

After Sony and Nintendo, Microsoft recently completed a festival of price increases for video game consoles. On average, an Xbox Series console will be $100 more expensive by 2025. The Nintendo Switch 2, U.S. tariffs, the infamous "economic situation"... there's no shortage of arguments to justify this race to your wallet. So let's take stock: how much more will you have to spend on console gaming in 2025?

Nintendo opened the floodgates on April 3 with the Nintendo Switch 2. Its new console retails for $449, or $150 more than the Switch, the first of its kind in 2017.

Sony Europe followed suit on April 13, announcing a 50 euro increase in the price of the basic PS5 digital version (without a disc drive). Fortunately, the Japanese giant showed mercy by not raising the price of its other consoles, such as the PS5 Pro, which sells for almost 800 euros. The US branch of the Japanese giant so far has kept quiet about price hikes in North America.

More recently, on May 1, Microsoft also gave in to the trend, announcing a $80~100 price hike for most of its Xbox catalog. Even "first-party" games, exclusive to Xbox or developed by Microsoft-owned studios, will become more expensive by the end of 2025. They could rise to $80, as will certain Nintendo Switch 2 games.

  Old price New price Increase
Xbox Series X
  • Digital Edition: $450
  • 1Tb: $500
  • 2Tb Galaxy Edition: $600
  • Digital Edition: $550
  • 1Tb: $600
  • 2Tb Galaxy Edition: $730
 $100~130
Xbox Series S
  • 512 GB: $300
  • 1Tb: $350
  • 512 GB: $380
  • 1Tb: $430
 $80
PS5 Digital Edition $450 $0 (so far)
Nintendo Switch 1/2 $300
(price of the 1st Switch in 2017)		 $450 $150

Making video games, a financial abyss, it seems

Obviously, the case of the Nintendo Switch 2 is a little different. The former price shown in the table above is that of the first Switch. The price difference is therefore not entirely comparable. But it does reflect an almost unanimous desire on the part of manufacturers to increase their margins. And it's not just because of "market conditions", as the manufacturers put it.

This goes beyond the context of US tariffs, for example. Microsoft clearly mentioned "development costs" to justify its change in pricing policy. The economic non-viability of video games, especially the big mainstream games known as "AAA", has become a recurring theme in recent years.

For some, this fixed idea came to the fore when the astronomical budgets of AAA games were made public. One example is the Sony documents leaked in 2023. They had been submitted to the courts as part of Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard. They revealed, for example, that Horizon Forbidden West cost $212 million to make, while The Last of Us Part 2 had a budget of $220 million. And these dizzying figures did not include marketing expenses.

Another striking example is the explosion in the budget for Call of Duty titles. Again, this is a leak of legal documents according to which the development of a Call of Duty went from $450 million to $700 million between 2015 and 2020. Add to this the game's development, which stretches over several years before any return on investment is seen, and it's easy to understand this argument of non-viability.

But this supposed crisis in the AAA games business model alone cannot justify the rise in hardware prices. Hardware that is well beyond the first half of its lifecycle, especially as we question the relevance of upgrading to the next generation of Playstation and Xbox consoles. But that's far too broad a theme to be dealt with in this article, which is longer than it needs to be.

In any case, I'm glad I bought my Xbox Series X at the end of 2023. The 50 euros I've saved compared to the current price will be enough to buy GTA VI for 100 euros next year. What are you going to do with all that dough?

Source: Xbox

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Antoine Engels

Antoine Engels
Senior Editor

Black belt in specs sheet analysis. OnePlus fanboy in (slow) remission. Average estimated reading time of my articles: 48 minutes. Tech deals fact-checker in my spare time. Hates talking about himself in the 3rd person. Dreams he was a gaming journalist in another life. Doesn't get the concept of irony. Head of editorial for NextPit France.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing