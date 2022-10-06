Google Pixel 7 hands-on: A high-end photophone for $599

Google has just launched its new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We were able to take the Pixel 7 in hands today and here are our first impressions on this high-end photo smartphone at $599.

Google Pixel 7 release date and price The Google Pixel 7 is available in the U.S. from this October 6, 2022, starting at $599. If you purchase the Pixel 7 Pro by October 17, Google is offering either a Pixel Buds Pro or a Google Pixel Watch as a gift in the package. The Pixel 7 falls into the category of affordable high-end smartphones. And, as always with Google's smartphones, it is a photo smartphone and a showcase for Android 13 above all. Its big advantages are Google's image processing software features and the user experience of Android 13 in its purest, yet most complete version (the famous Pixel-exclusive features).

Design The Pixel 7 uses the design language of the Pixel 6 with some changes to the camera bar, that side bar that houses the rear camera module. I liked: Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back.

The design of the camera bar wiser but still cool.

IP68 rating.

Form factor not too imposing (but not compact either). I did not like: The uninspired colors and the really weird Lemongrass version.

No microSD or 3.5 mm jack. The Pixel 7 in its Obsidian color / © NextPit The Pixel 7 ticks all the boxes of a premium smartphone in terms of design. We have an aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back. It comes in three colors: Obsidian, Snow and Lemongrass. It is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. Storage is not expandable via microSD. The Pixel 7 has two stereo speakers but also skips a 3.5 mm jack. The big visual change is the camera bar. On last year's Pixel 6, it was completely made of glass and black, giving the impression of having a pair of futuristic glasses on the back of the smartphone. On the Pixel 7, Google has chosen an aluminum design that makes the oblong pill-shaped island of the camera module much more visible. There is also a small punch to the right of the camera bar for the LED flash. The aluminum frame of the Pixel 7 has a matte finish that contrasts with the shiny glass on the back / © NextPit Personally, I'm less of a fan of this look because it takes away from the cyberpunk charm of the camera bar. But we can also say that this choice of Google allows creating contrasts of colors and coatings to make the design on the back of the Pixel 7 more complex and interesting. The Pixel 7's form factor is not exactly compact, with dimensions of 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm and a weight of 197 g. It is quite thick, but its rounded corners and 6.3-inch screen with reduced edges offer a better grip than on last year's Pixel 6. By the way, I'm not a big fan of the overly glossy coating on the back, which I would have liked to be more matte.

Screen The Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch Oled display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400p with a 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,400 nits. I liked: Good brightness on paper between 1000 and 1400 nits.

90 Hz refresh rate (reserving the 120 Hz for the Pixel 7 Pro is petty). Didn't like: Chin a little too wide at a glance. The PIxel 7 has a 6.3-inch Oled Full HD+ screen / © NextPit The Pixel 7's screen is pretty standard in terms of spec sheet, not to mention a bit boring. The 120 Hz and LTPO technology remain exclusive to the Pro model. The Full HD+ OLED panel is nothing special and I find it a bit silly not to offer a 120 Hz refresh rate in 2022. But hey, it's mostly psychological I think and I'm sure it won't seriously affect the user experience. The 120 Hz refresh rate is exclusive to the Pixel 7 Pro. / © NextPit The maximum brightness of 1400 nits has been measured by Google only on 5% of the screen surface, so you'll never get such a measurement on the whole Pixel 7 panel. The brightness in HDR mode can however go up to 1000 nits, which is very correct on paper. The Pixel 7's screen is flat, but I find the chin a bit more prominent than the rest. I don't know if it's my imagination and I didn't take the time to do some measurements. But on this price range, I want a 100% edge-free screen. There is also a classic punch centered at the top to accommodate the selfie camera.

Interface/OS The Google Pixel 7 runs Android 13, the latest mobile OS from Google in its purest and most complete version. Google guarantees three Android updates and five years of security updates. I liked: Android 13 uncluttered and with exclusive features.

Correct update policy (but inferior to Samsung's). Didn't like: - We've already talked at length about Android 13 and you can find all the information about Google's new OS on our page dedicated to Android 13. Google is essentially repeating the very good foundations laid by Android 12 in terms of UI design with dynamic themes to adapt the color of the interface to your wallpaper. The Privacy Dashboard, clipboard protection and mic/camera/position indicators are still part of the package. Google claims that its new Tensor G2 processor and Titan M2 chip further strengthen the security of your Pixel 7. In fact, the manufacturer says that Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users will get Google One VPN later this year- and for free- to protect their online activities, regardless of the app they use. The Pixel 7 will also offer exclusive Android 13 features that I'll discuss in more detail in my full review. Some of these include interactions with Google Assistant, voicemail transcription, improved call quality, but most importantly, photography.

Performance The Pixel 7 features Google's new SoC called Tensor G2. It's backed by 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Tensor G2 SoC is a chip manufactured by Samsung using a 4 nm process. The GPU is a Mali-G710 and the CPU is an octacore with 2 large ARM Cortex-X1, 2 large Cortex-A76 and four small Cortex-A55. This cluster configuration is very similar to the first Tensor SoC inaugurated by the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro last year. The main difference, then, is the clock tower frequency, which is faster on the Tensor G2. The Mali-G710 GPU also marks a nice step up from last year's Mali-G78. But I'll have to wait until I can run all my benchmarks and do some long gaming sessions before I can give you a proper opinion on the Pixel 7's performance and thermal throttling.

Photo quality The Pixel 7 packs a dual camera module on the back with a 50 MP wide angle main lens and a 12 MP ultra wide angle lens. As for the selfie camera, it offers a 10.8 MP resolution. The main lens incorporates a respectable 1/1.33-inch sensor with 1.2 μm pixels and has an aperture of f/1.85. Google explains that the Pixel 7 can operate up to x8 zoom almost without loss with Super Resolution Zoom technology. The ultra-wide angle lens has an aperture of f/2.2 and offers a field of view (FOV) of 114°. The camera bar of the Pixel 7 comes out quite a lot in reflief / © NextPit Google has a very Soviet communication strategy this year. It forbids us to share photos taken with the Pixel 7 before the embargo on testing is lifted next week. So we'll have to wait for our full test to see how the Pixel 7 looks in photos. I can however mention a few features of the photo app that I found very nice. Starting with an assistance for visually impaired people to take good selfies. Google uses a combination of haptic feedback, contrasting animations and audio cues to guide you and help you get your selfies right. The Pixel 7 also offers a feature to rework photos that are too blurry. The idea is to give more sharpness to blurred photos to make them sharper. Everything works in a purely software way according to a process that uses machine learning. On the video side, the Pixel 7 can shoot up to 4K at 60 FPS with the rear camera module and the selfie camera, which is a good thing. Google also offers a movie mode similar to Apple's Cinematic Mode.

Autonomy The Pixel 7 has a battery with a charging capacity of between 4270 and 4355 mAh (I know, it's weird). The Pixel 7 accepts 20W wired fast charging, Qi wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. I liked: Wireless and reverse wireless charging. Didn't like: The 30 W charger not included

The 20 W charging is anachronistic and indicates for this price range Google is definitely even more reluctant to talk about autonomy than Apple. The charger sold separately can deliver 30W. But the Pixel 7 can only charge at 20W. As with Samsung or Apple, this is excruciatingly long and unworthy of a flagship sold for over $599. Google does not specify what power the Pixel 7 accepts for Qi wireless charging or what it can deliver in reverse wireless charging. The manufacturer guarantees a battery life of 24 hours or up to 72 hours with the power saving mode. But the fact that Google has annotated this claim with a large paragraph written in very small print allows me to tell you without a shadow of a doubt that you will never get such a measurement with real use. Again, we'll have to wait for my full test before I can tell you more about the Pixel 7's battery life.

Technical data Technical data Name of the device Google Pixel 7 Image Screen 6.3-inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate Dimensions & Weight 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm | 197 g SoC Google Tensor G2 Memory 8/128 GB | 8/256 GB OS Android 13 Stock Expandable storage No Main Camera 50 MP | f/1.85 aperture | 1.2 µm pixel size | PDAF | OIS Ultra-wide angle camera 12 MP | f/2.2 aperture | 114° FOV Selfie 10.8 MP | f/2.2 aperture Video 4K at 60 fps max Audio 2 stereo speakers Battery Between 4270 and 4355 mAh Fast charging 20W wired | wireless QI | wireless reverse