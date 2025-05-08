The Sennheiser Accentum Open were launched in France on Wednesday May 7. These are "open" wireless earphones with no silicone tips, hooks or fins. It's the same principle as Apple's AirPods 4 (test) , and it's interesting to see Sennheiser venturing into these waters. The manufacturer usually confines itself to wireless in-ear headphones. It remains to be seen whether this umpteenth, less expensive alternative to the AirPods can really convince.

Sennheiser Accentum Open are priced at 89.90 euros. The Accentum range comprises the manufacturer's more affordable audio products. It's less premium than the Momentum range, but the products I was able to test generally offer very good value for money. This was the case with the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones (test).

Sennheiser Accentum Open: An Open Design, but Why?

Wireless headphones come in a variety of formats:

Intra : The earphones have silicone tips and fit deep into your ear canal to obstruct it as much as possible.

: The earphones have silicone tips and fit deep into your ear canal to obstruct it as much as possible. Open-fit : These earphones have no tips, so they don't fit into the ear canal. They simply rest in the ear's concha, placing the drivers as close as possible to your ear canal.

: These earphones have no tips, so they don't fit into the ear canal. They simply rest in the ear's concha, placing the drivers as close as possible to your ear canal. Open-wear: These headphones sit against your ear but are completely external. They usually need winglets, hooks, or clips to hold them in place.

Here, by "open," Sennheiser means "open-fit." This format is less intrusive than in-ear monitors and is considered more comfortable. The downside is a loss of stability and isolation. The earphones dislodge more easily and let in more ambient noise.

The design is sleek and clean. / © Sennheiser

Casual Headphones Without the Headaches

The idea behind the Sennheiser Accentum Open is simplicity. Sennheiser wants to make the Accentum Open basic headphones that can be used every day for background music without ever cutting yourself off from the outside world.

The hairdryer-shaped design with fairly wide stems is classic and easy to wear. The two colors on offer - black and cream - are sober and basic. As for the technical specifications and functionalities, there's no need to fuss. There is no active noise reduction or Bluetooth HD codec (SBC and AAC only).

But we do have multipoint so that you can pair your Sennheiser headphones with several devices simultaneously. The Accentum Open are IPX4-certified for water resistance, so they can be safely used for sports or in the rain.

The advertised autonomy of 6:30 hours on a single charge is in the upper mid-range of the market. With the recharging box, you can reach a total of 28 hours. However, this box does not accept wireless charging.

How to buy Sennheiser Accentum Open?

The Sennheiser Accentum Open are available in France now at a price of 89.90 euros. You can buy them via the manufacturer's official store. They are also available from Amazon. Sennheiser has no introductory offer.

What do you think of Sennheiser's "open" headphones? Do you find the in-ear format too uncomfortable for wireless headphones?