Samsung Galaxy A53 review: Above average

The Galaxy A53 is the 2022 edition of Samsung's best-selling line. But after a big update in 2021 with the Galaxy A52, the Korean brand made small upgrades to its mid-range phone. Is it really worth its $449 price? Who should consider buying the Galaxy A53? Keep reading to see NextPit's full review.

Good Good AMOLED display

Good performance

Decent battery life

The best software support in the category Bad Slow charging

No headphone jack

Non-competitive price

Design and screen: If it ain't broke don't fix it When viewed side-by-side with its predecessor, it is really difficult to identify the Galaxy A53. Samsung kept the same overall design from the A52 models, with the same centered punch-hole camera in the bright and fluid 6.5-inch AMOLED panel, as well as a very similar camera bump in the back between the generations. What I liked: Bright AMOLED display.

Fast 120 Hz refresh rate.

Nice matte finish in the back.

IP67 rating. What I didn't like: Basically unchanged from the A52 series. The A53 keeps the usual centered punch hole for the selfie camera / © NextPit Samsung's AMOLED displays are a known quantity at this point, with excellent contrast ratio, punchy colors, and good brightness even for outdoor use , and the A53's is no different. Animations on the screen are very smooth thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate, but the same could be said about the panel on the A52 5G. Build quality is good and on par with its rivals. And Samsung even managed to trim 0.3 mm from each dimension from the A52 to the A53 despite using a bigger battery. And similar to the A52 models, the Galaxy A53 has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The side chrome-like finish is nice but gives the impression it won't last long / © NextPit

Performance: Good showing from the Exynos 1280 The Galaxy A53 is the first smartphone in the market powered by the Samsung Exynos 1280 mid-range processor. The SoC offers a competent performance level, especially in games, where it is on par with its main rivals: the Snapdragon 778 and Dimensity 900. What I liked: More than enough performance in daily tasks.

Competitive performance in games and benchmarks.

Stable without overheating. What I didn't like: Synthetic multithreaded performance is below its rivals.

Samsung is lagging behind when it comes to a game overlay. It is not a secret that current intermediate SoCs are more than capable of handling regular apps like YouTube, Netflix, Facebook, WhatsApp, and others, and the Exynos 1280 is not different. Apps load fast, interface animations are smooth, and all that without excessive heat. Samsung Galaxy A53

(Exynos 1280) Oppo Find X5 Lite

(Dimensity 900) OnePlus Nord 2

(Dimensity 1200) Motorola Edge 20

(Snapdragon 778) Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

(Snapdragon 750G) Samsung Galaxy A51

(Exynos 9610) 3DMark Wild Life 2280 2030 4175 2492 1090 853 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test Best loop : 2298

: 2298 Worst loop: 2283 Best loop : 2030

: 2030 Worst loop: 2015 Best loop : 4181

: 4181 Worst loop: 2515 Best loop : 2494

: 2494 Worst loop: 2461 Best loop : 1093

: 1093 Worst loop: 1090 n/a Geekbench 5 Single: 727

727 Multi: 1896 Single: 696

696 Multi: 2163 Single: 811

811 Multi: 2690 Single: 768

768 Multi: 2776 Single: 620

620 Multi: 1740 Single: 348

348 Multi: 1265 Gaming performance was competitive, despite relying on only two high-performance cores against the four found in the Snapdragon 778 (which is why it performs considerably better in Geekbench's multi-core test). Better still, the Galaxy A53 showed a very stable performance in 3DMark's stress test, which simulates a long gaming session and tries to identify overheating or thermal throttling problems, which it didn't with the A53. In real-world games like Call of Duty Mobile and Genshin Impact the Samsung Galaxy A53 performed as expected, with stable performance in medium or low graphical settings — including the option of faster framerates in CoD:M when lowering the visual options. The phone cannot compete with flagship phones in terms of image quality, but offers competitive performance for its market segment. The only thing lacking is a better game overlay, on par with what Oppo/OnePlus and Xiaomi are doing.

A familiar camera module The camera module in the Galaxy A53 has the same exact specifications as the A52 predecessors: a 64 megapixels main sensor with phase-detect autofocus (PDAF) and optical image stabilization (OIS), a 12 megapixels ultra-wide camera with 123˚ field of view, and a pair of 5 MP sensors for macro shots and depth sensing. What I liked: Good image quality in daylight pictures.

Decent nighttime shots.

Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Macros can be decent. What I didn't like: No telephoto lens.

Basically unchanged from the A52. In general, pictures in the daytime were quite good, with the usual color processing Samsung is known for, with boosted contrast levels. Similar to what my colleague Benjamin Lucks found during his A52 review, I noticed some differences in the colors from the wide and ultra-wide cameras, the latter with slightly washed-out results. The specs and even the design is based on the A52's / © NextPit Without a dedicated telephoto lens, the A53 relies on digital zoom for close-ups, with the usual results. Results up to 2x magnification are usually good, but going any further — like the 5x zoom photos in the gallery below — results in images lacking detail. And after testing some smartphones with 2 MP macro cameras, the 5 MP offered by the Galaxy A53 are very welcomed. The resulting images were far from jaw-dropping, with most shots being overly noisy, but a little bit of patience (and steady hands) can produce pleasing pictures. Ultra-wide-angle © NextPit Main camera 1x © NextPit Main camera 2x (digital zoom) © NextPit Main camera 5x (digital zoom) © NextPit Ultra-wide-angle © NextPit Main camera 1x © NextPit Main camera 2x (digital zoom) © NextPit Main camera 5x (digital zoom) © NextPit Ultra-wide-angle © NextPit Main camera 1x © NextPit Main camera 2x (digital zoom) © NextPit Main camera 5x (digital zoom) © NextPit Main camera 1x - Night mode off © NextPit Main camera 1x - Night mode on © NextPit Main camera 2x - Night mode off © NextPit Main camera 2x - Night mode on © NextPit Main camera 1x - Night mode off © NextPit Main camera 1x - Night mode on © NextPit Macro © NextPit Selfie - standard © NextPit Selfie - portrait mode on © NextPit Selfie - wide-angle © NextPit Selfie - wide-angle portrait mode on © NextPit As for the nighttime performance, the A53 repeats the qualities of the A52, with a bit more detail in the right situations. Personally, in most cases, I found the results not that much different from the standard mode. When it comes to selfies, the Galaxy A53 did well with its 32 megapixel camera — again, with the same specs as the A52 — both in the regular and wide-angle modes, with a good level of details and color reproduction. And the Portrait mode worked as it should, with good subject separation. In short, the camera features of the Galaxy A53 are mostly the same as those from the A52, which is a shame, especially because Samsung opted to not include a telephoto lens in its 2022 Galaxy A line, not even on the A73 offered in only a few markets.

Good battery life, slow charging times The Samsung Galaxy A53 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery (500 mAh bigger than the one in the A52), and the capacity increase was achieved despite the reduction in the dimensions. On the other hand, Samsung no longer includes the charger in the box. What I liked: Battery can last two days of regular use.

Battery capacity increased in relation to the A52 while reducing the overall volume. What I didn't like: 25-watt charging is not fast anymore.

No charger in the box.

No wireless charging. I admit coming rather pessimistic about the Galaxy A53, but the Exynos 1280 not only proved itself capable performance-wise, but also regarding battery consumption. The A53 lasted roughly two days on a single charge, with some heavy game downloading (14 GB for Genshin Impact!) light social media and messaging use, and a brief GPS/camera tour. Samsung Galaxy A53 bottom view with speaker grille, USB-C port, and SIM card tray / © NextPit On the other hand, Samsung insisted on not upgrading the mid-ranger's charging capabilities, and still only offers up to 25 W "fast" charging. Coming from the Oppo Find X5 Lite/Reno 7 5G, I could not feel disappointed by speeds almost 4x slower on the Galaxy A53, using either an Anker PowerPort III 65W, or a Samsung EP-TA20 (20W) charger. Charging Samsung Galaxy A53 Oppo Find X5 Lite Realme 9 Pro+ Realme 8 Pro 5 minutes 5% 20% 15% 20 minutes 19% 71% 50% 1 hour 57% - 100% Full charge < 2h < 35 min 1h PC Mark Battery test 13h19 crashed at around 12h 13h44 n/a

Samsung Galaxy A53 technical specifications I will list below other points that may interest the NextPit community, but are not worth additional paragraphs: The Galaxy A53 includes NFC support and is compatible with Google Pay for contactless payments.

After resetting the updated handset, the operating system indicated 29.97 GB of used space.

The review unit packaging included a USB-C to USB-C charging cable and a SIM tray opening tool.

The software version during the test was A536BXXU1AVCC (April 2022 security patch).

Samsung promises four major OneUI/Android updates and five years of security patches. Samsung Galaxy A53 specifications Product Samsung Galaxy A53 Display 6.5-inch, AMOLED

1080 x 2400 pixels, 120 Hz SoC Samsung Exynos 1280 Memory 128/256 GB ROM

6/8 GB RAM Software One UI 4.1 with Android 12 Rear camera Main camera: 64 MP | f/1.8 | OIS

Ultra-wide-angle: 12 MP | f/2.2

Macro: 5 MP | f/2.4

Depth: 5 MP | f/2.4 Front camera 32 MP | f/2.2 Battery 5000 mAh

Wired charging: 25 W Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 5 (ac), BT 5.1, NFC, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS Dimensions and weight 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm, 189 g To the offer* Samsung Galaxy A53