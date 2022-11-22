Samsung Galaxy A: Should you buy it now? Check out the price drops

Samsung's best-selling smartphone line, the Galaxy A family covers a wide range of price points, from the affordable $100 segment up to the premium mid-range line. With that comes not only all sorts of price points but also deep discounts months after the release date. To help you buy a Samsung Galaxy A phone at the best price NextPit tracks the historical prices for the main models such as the Galaxy A53 , A13, A23, and others.

This price tracker will be regularly updated, with significant price changes on the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A23. This page will offer not only a custom price tracker, but it will also try to offer an idea of price trends for the different models.

Galaxy price drop: Is it the right time to buy the Samsung A13, A23, or A53?

We checked the price drops on these 3 models via several online price comparison sites. Please note that this is not a change in the recommended or "official" price, but rather the street prices of the Galaxy A53, A23, and A13. NextPit will update this list as more models are released, or the existing phones are replaced.

Price reductions for the Samsung Galaxy A phones usually happen a few months after the release of the devices, But since not all models are updated at the same time, each Galaxy mid-ranger has its price drop at different times of the year.

Galaxy A phone prices vary a lot throughout the year / © NextPit

Galaxy A53 price drops

Price history Date Amount Launch price 03.17.2022 $449.99 Lowest price 05.02.2022 $349.99 Current price 11.22.2022 $349.99

With rumors circulating about the Galaxy A54, expected to be launched in Q1 2023, the Galaxy A53 reached its lowest price point during Black Friday 2022, repeating the historically low price found in May: $349.99.

After a processor upgrade in the A53, its follow-up is expected to receive a new design, inheriting the visual language that should debut in the Galaxy S23 line in early 2023. The result is deep discounts in the 2022 model, like the one offered by Amazon.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A53 To device database

Galaxy A23 price drops

Price history Date Amount Launch price 09.01.2022 $299.99 Lowest price 11.07.2021 $249.99 Current price 11.22.2022 $299.99

The Galaxy A23 (or A23 5G, according to Samsung, which didn't release the "4G" alternative in the US) is a relative newcomer, being launched in September 2022. Because of that, the phone price has been quite stable, with the Black Friday price back to the original MSRP.

With few upgrades over the cheaper A13 5G (see below), it may be worth checking either the entry-level model or jumping over to the vastly superior Galaxy A53 above.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A23 5G To device database

Galaxy A13 5G price drops

Price history Date Amount Launch price 12.01.2021 $249.99 Lowest price 10.22.2022 $199.99 Current price 11.22.2022 $244.99

The oldest phone on this page, the Galaxy A13 5G is approaching one year in the market and is already due for a replacement. Even so, its price is currently close to the MSRP of $244.99. That doesn't strike us as a good value, especially with faster, more capable phones in this price range.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A13 5G To device database

Galaxy A13 4G price drops

Price history Date Amount Launch price 04.08.2022 $189.99 Lowest price 07.13.2022 $139.99 Current price 11.22.2022 $164.99

If your budget doesn't stretch beyond the $200 mark, the Galaxy A13 4G is still a very compelling value. It doesn't sacrifice much in terms of features or performance as the entry-level A03s and offers a better software update policy than its direct rivals, which usually don't commit to any updates in this price range.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A13 4G To device database

Galaxy A line technical specifications

Samsuns Galaxy A line in 2022 Product Samsung Galaxy A53 Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Picture Display 6.5 inches AMOLED

1080 x 2400 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate



6.6 inches IPS LCD

1080 x 2408 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate



6.5 inches PLS LCD

720 x 1600 pixels

90 Hz refresh rate



6.6 inches PLS LCD

1080 x 2408 pixels

60 Hz refresh rate



Processor Samsung Exynos 1280 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 700 Samsung Exynos 850 Memory 4/6/8 GB RAM

128/256 GB storage

4/6/8 GB RAM

64/128 GB storage

4/6 GB RAM

64/128 GB storage

3/4/6 GB RAM

32/64/128 GB storage

microSD Yes Câmera Main: 64 megapixels

Ultrawide: 12 megapixels

Macro: 5 megapixels

Depth: 5 megapixels





Main: 50 megapixels

Ultrawide: 5 megapixels

Macro: 2 megapixels

Depth: 2 megapixels





Main: 50 megapixels

Macro: 2 megapixels

Depth: 2 megapixels



Main: 50 megapixels

Ultrawide: 5 megapixels

Macro: 2 megapixels

Depth: 2 megapixels





Selfie 32 megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Audio Stereo speakers

no headphone jack

Mono speaker

Headphone jack

Battery 5000 mAh Charging Wired: 25 W Wired: 15 W Good Good AMOLED display

Good performance

Decent battery life

The best software support in the category – – – Bad Slow charging

No headphone jack

Non-competitive price – – – Rating Samsung Galaxy A53 - Go to review The Galaxy A53 seems like a processor upgrade over the A52 and A52 5G, with better performance and similar battery life. Rubens Eishima

Writer

Not yet rated Not yet rated Not yet rated Offers* Check price Check price Check price Check price

How does NextPit track price drops of smartphones?

Starting from the launch price of each smartphone when it was released, we started by listing chronologically the first notable price drop followed by the lowest price ever, then the last notable price drop, and finally the current price.

For our listings, we compared prices between Amazon, the official stores, BestBuy and Google Shopping.

When the price observed on the day of the publication of this article and each update is lower than the "official" or recommended price by the manufacturer, we recommend you buy the smartphone via an affiliate link. If the current price is lower than the last price drop or even the lowest price ever, we will also recommend you buy the smartphone. Note that this data is manually extracted from the price histories of several online price comparison sites.

Are there any particular smartphones you'd like me to keep an eye on for price drops? Tell me all about it in the comments.