Free iOS and Android Apps this Black Friday Weekend

The Big Kahuna, Black Friday, is upon us. How much have you spent so far? Perhaps the better question for me to ask is, how much have you saved? That's certainly a different perspective of shopping. When it comes to apps, you also get to make the most of it with our curated list of free apps and games on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for your iPhone or Android smartphone. These are normally paid apps, but they have been made available for free for a limited time. 

First of all, we have carefully selected this list of games and apps that are free from scams or privacy concerns. However, please take note that it is different from our weekly Top 5 Apps of the Week article as we did not review these apps one by one. Therefore, some of them might come with advertisements and offer in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install it first and delete it afterward. This will cause the app to be saved to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

  • MuseLead Synthesizer ($4.99): Here is a multitouch synthesizer performance surface that simulates an electric guitar, letting you riff your way on your phone.
  • ESO The Pricechecker ($0.99): If you are a "The Elder Scrolls: Online" player, this app is a must since it contains an extensive catalog of guildstore prices for nearly all in-game items.

Android Games

  • Empire Warrior Tower Defense ($0.99): A not-so-typical tower defense game where you not only have to obliterate hordes of enemies, but also control a hero that packs a punch.
  • Missile Dude RPG ($1.99): War is never pretty, and in this game, you have plenty of weapons to choose from to annihilate all enemies. 
  • Train Simulator: Metro 3D Pro ($0.49): Sheldon would absolutely love this game to bits, as it puts you in the position to drive and operate a train.
  • Shadow of Death 2: Premium ($3.99): A dark fantasy fighting action RPG in a side-scrolling action format, where you hack and slash your way through all who try to stop you! 

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

  • Unit Converter ($0.99): If your work involves plenty of unit conversion, then this particular app should do the trick!
  • Snap Markup ($1.99): A popular annotation tool that lets you work with different photos to pen down your thoughts.
  • Night Mode: Long Exposure Video ($4.99): Capture some really amazing looking videos at night with this app.
  • Photo AI Eraser ($1.99): Did someone photobomb you recently? Remove that person from your favorite holiday shots with this app! 

iOS games

  • Fill Me Up: Block Brain Game ($0.99): A logic tile sliding puzzler that will surely give your brain a good tickling.
  • My City: Love Story ($3.99): How does a love story work? Is it falling in love with your next door neighbor? Find out in this game!
  • Old Monterey ($0.49): A cute pixel graphics platformer where you are in the city of Monterey, having to save goats imprisoned by aliens. Yeap, you read that right!
  • Shadow of Death: Premium Games ($0.99): With four heroes to choose from when you embark on your adventure, all of them are capable of hacking their way through hordes of enemies in this dark fantasy epic!
  • Crystal Cove ($2.99): A puzzle game that requires you to swipe your triangle to move it around in a new twist on the classic match 3 format.

With that, we officially declare Black Friday has kicked off! If you have discovered something fascinating, or an app/game on Google Play or Apple App Store that is worth sharing, do tell us in the comments!

