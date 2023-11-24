Apple's AirTag Tracker at 17% Off is Best Purchased this Black Friday

If you haven't owned an Apple AirTag yet, this Black Friday might be the best time to finally buy one or a set. The popular smart tracker from Apple is offered with 17 percent off, putting it at a new all-time low price of $23.99 or down $5 from its original cost at $29.

Alternatively, the 4-pack set of the Apple AirTag is 19 percent cheaper. Meaning, you can obtain each device for only $20. This is a great option if you are planning to tag multiple items, such one of your luggage and your pet or vehicle. At the same time, you can find that the official Apple AirTag Leather Loop is at 28 percent off right now.

Affiliate offer Apple AirTag You can save up to 19 percent off the Apple AirTag this Black Friday.

Why it is important to have an Apple AirTag

Apple's AirTag (review) is a smart Bluetooth tracker used to tag your personal belongings such as keys and bags. It even works in attaching it with pets and cars. It has an ultra-wideband connectivity and relies on a crowdsourced network of Apple devices to help pinpoint a lost item from the map thousand of miles away or have it emit sounds if within range.

Apple's AirTag has been proven to be effective in successfully tracking items in numerous instances. Of course, it makes a great pair if you already have an iPhone or iPad as a daily driver, as the tag doesn't support other ecosystems like Android 14.

Apple Airtag's in a leather keyholder / © NextPit

At the same time, you can use the Find My on your handset to set it up and initiative tracking. What's coming in the near future, however, is the added support of cross-platform unwanted tracking. Meaning, your Find My app will be able to alert you if there are unauthorized Bluetooth trackers near you, which could prevent stalking and harassment.

Are you picking any Apple products this Black Friday? Is the AirTag in your purchase list? We'd like to hear your answers in the comment section.