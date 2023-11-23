Ugreen's Black Friday Deals Offer Big Savings and Power to Spare

Ugreen is already known for its powerful accessories at reasonable prices, and for Black Friday 2023, the company is offering between 40 and 47% discounts on some of its most popular products. Keep reading to check the best deals on USB-C chargers, power banks, power stations, and multi-port hubs.

After a series of high-profile launches in 2023, including the powerful 300 W desktop charger reviewed here at nextpit, Ugreen is offering dozens of deals on chargers for all budgets. Those looking for desktop docks and power adapters, power stations, hubs, and magnetic chargers will also find discounts in Ugreen's Black Friday sale, which runs between the 17th and 27th of November.

Chargers for desktop and wall use

The biggest savings can be found on the versatile 7-in-1 power strip. With a 6 ft (1.8 m) built-in cable, it not only works as a USB-A and USB-C 65W charger, it also offers three AC outlets. You can use the extra AC sockets to power other equipment, such as a projector, extra monitor, and more.

Three AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 2 USB-C ports with GaN power. / © Ugreen

The charging cube is powered by GaN tech, making it both compact for any desktop and cool while in use. The Ugreen charging station gets bonus points for helping you de-clutter your desk, replacing basic power strips, and up to four chargers.

And the USB-C ports feature 65W PowerDelivery (USB PD) compatibility, allowing to charge most notebooks compatible with the standard, including Apple MacBooks, Lenovo ThinkPads, Dell Latitudes, and even handheld gaming PCs such as the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and Lenovo's Legion Go.

And for smartphones, the power strip is capable of charging iPhones, Pixel, and most Galaxy phones at the highest power level, saving precious time when you need a quick charge.

The Nexode 30W charger is a powerful and compact alternative to traditional chargers. / © Ugreen

If you are looking for a compact charger to have on your bag, the Nexode 30W is a nice option. The charger is a pocketable alternative to bulky standard adapters, with a folding plug making it very easy to carry around.

And the Nexode 30W charger doesn't sacrifice charging power, offering the maximum speed available on the latest iPhone models. It is also compatible with laptops such as the MacBook Air line, and of course, works with phones from Samsung, Google, Motorola, OnePlus, and others.

Two laptop (and two phone) chargers in the space of one. / © Ugreen

For added versatility, the Nexode 100W USB-C GaN wall charger is an ideal travel companion. The power adapter features a folding plug for easy transport, and occupies roughly the same volume as a standard 1-port 100W laptop charger while offering four USB ports.

The Nexode 100W offers its maximum power output from one USB-C port when charging a single device, and can even power two notebooks at the same time—one at 65W and the other at 30W. You can even use it to charge a gaming laptop or a wide combination of devices from its three USB-C and one USB-A port.

One charger to power them all: Laptops, tablets, phones, cameras, power banks, earbuds, smartwatches... / © Ugreen

Power users (no pun intended) will want to check the Nexode 200W desktop charger at a 40% discount. The charging station can supply up to 100W to two USB-C ports at the same time, or charge three laptops simultaneously at 65W.

As with all Nexode models, the 200W desktop charger features GaN technology for improved heat management, efficiency, and space savings. The four USB-C and two USB-A ports offer dozens of combinations to quickly charge all your gadgets.

Power on the go deals

Those looking for portable power will also find deals on Ugreen's Black Friday sale. The flagship 145W power bank, for example, is 40% off the regular $149.99 price. With three USB ports (two USB-C, one USB-A), it can charge most laptops at maximum speed, while also powering two other devices like smartphones, earbuds, or smartwatches.

The Ugreen 145W power bank can feed three devices simultaneously with compact dimensions. / © Ugreen

The 25000 mAh capacity ensures your gadgets will have power whenever you need, and for added convenience, the power bank features an LED screen to display the current power output. For power-hungry devices, one of the USB-C ports can supply up to 100W, even with a second gadget on the second USB-C port (with up to 45W). In short, an excellent travel companion, with no restrictions to air travel.

The PowerRoam 1200 can be charged using solar panels for an off-grid solution. / © UGreen

More demanding energy needs can be fulfilled with the PowerRoam 1200 power station. Despite the tough build quality, the unit weights only 25 lbs (approx. 3 gallons of water), so it can easily be taken on camping trips, used with your RV on weekends, or even serve as home backup power against blackouts.

The PowerRoam 1200 features LiFePO4 battery cells, which are not only more reliable than lithium-ion cells, they can last up to 6x longer than older generation power stations.

Ugreen's compact power station features a total of 13 output ports—6 AC, 2 USB-C, 2 USB-A, 2 DC, and 1 car power plug. For longer trips (or a true off-grid lifestyle), you can charge the PowerRoam 1200 using Ugreen's solar panels, and they are also discounted in the link below!

The Ugreen Revodock 6-in-1 expands your laptop's connectivity options. / © Ugreen

Do you miss the old days when laptops had every single port you could think of? Does your PC or Mac needs more connectivity? Then the Revodock 6-in-1 USB-C hub may be the sweet spot for you. Much more than a simple hub, the Revodock takes a single USB-C port and multiplies it by six, including 3 USB-A ports and an upstream USB-C PD port for up to 100W charging.

Additionally, the Ugreen Revodock includes a gigabit RJ45 ethernet port for a more stable internet connection, with the added benefit of lower latency than Wi-Fi, and a HDMI port for up to 4K30Hz display.

And of course, since the Revodock connects via USB-C, you can use it not only with a Windows or Mac laptop but also many tablets, and handheld gaming PCs (Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, Ayaneo, GPD, etc.).

Are you using one of the Ugreen products above? Share your experience and tips in the comments below!