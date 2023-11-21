Don't Miss the Best Apple Watch, iPad and MacBook Black Friday Deals

If you're scouting for the best Apple deals this Black Friday, nextpit has you covered. Most of Apple's popular smartwatches , iPad tablets , and MacBook laptops are on crazy sale from Amazon right now, including the new Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2, and the recently launched MacBook Pro M3 .

Apple watches are up to 24 percent off

Headlining the ongoing sale on Apple's wearables is the Watch Series 9. The smartwatch has seen its current price drop to $329 from the normal listing of $399. This saves you $70 (18 percent) for the GPS model in a 41 mm case size.

The more popular 45 mm option is also offered with the same reduction. Meaning, you can have it for $359 or $70 lower than its original price of $429. You can pick from all colors of the watch and all are bundled with the sports loop wristband similar to the smaller variant.

Apple's more premium and rugged Watch Ultra 2 (review) with cellular capability paired with different bands is covered with this Black Friday sale as well. Most colors of the smartwatch are up to $60 cheaper, which is not as generous as the Watch Series 9, but this is still a solid reduction and puts the device at its new record at $739.

The display of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has become significantly brighter than its predecessor, and darker! / © nextpit

In our review, the Watch Ultra 2 is a refresh from the original Watch Ultra, but it is considerably a worthy upgrade if you're coming from much older Apple Watch models, for good reason. It has a larger and brighter touch display on top of an even longer battery life.

If you prefer owning an Apple-branded watch without breaking the bank, the Watch SE 2nd generation (review) is always a reasonable purchase. This Black Friday week, it is even cheaper with $60 savings at its best price of $189 or a huge 24 percent less from $249.

While you won't be getting the always-on display and ECG features found on the pricier Watch Series and Ultra, the Watch SE 2 is helped by the S8 processor for smooth operation and efficient battery life. You can even use the new low-power mode to extend its battery for multiple days.

Apple AirPods headphones fall to their best prices

Aside from smartwatches, Apple's noise-canceling headphones are massively discounted as well. The new AirPods Pro 2 (review) with a USB-C port on its case dropped to $189 from $249. This is the new lowest cost for the earbuds and translates to a $60 saving right off the bat.

The Apple-owned Beats brand introduced the new Beats Studio Pro headphones a few months ago. Since the inception of the noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones, the pair have been selling like hotcakes. This Black Friday has seen the upgraded audio cans back to their lowest price at $169, which is a whopping 51 percent off.

There are also substantial discounts offered for Apple's premium AirPods Max over ears. Both the silver and green colorways of the headphones get $100 less which puts them at $449. This is not the record low we saw this year, but the saving still amounts to an 18 percent off.

Apple iPad tablets at an all-time low

Some best-selling Apple slabs are on sale this week, too. For instance, the iPad 9 (review) that is still selling relatively well has seen its price down to $229 after a 30 percent reduction is applied. While its design is not as modern as the new standard iPad, the slate remains a good choice for those with kids or for casual users out there due to its reliable battery life and performance.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 9 (2021) The Apple iPad 9 (2021) sees its price down to $229, which is a $100 saving.

Apple has listed the more capable iPad 10 too, which is now $100 cheaper at $349 for the base model. The tablet features a sleeker profile with thinner bezels and a larger display as well as a faster A14 Bionic process. It also has a landscape camera supported by Center Stage while its rear snapper can capture 4K videos.

New Apple MacBook Pro M3 sees its first discount

There are also phenomenal offers in Apple's laptop department, including the new MacBook Pro M3 and MacBook Air M2. The base model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro equipped with the latest M3 chipset and coupled with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB on-board storage now retails at $1449, which is $150 less than it normally costs.

Alternatively, you can also pick the MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro version of the chipset, 512 GB storage, and 18 GB of RAM for $1799 over on B&H Photo.

As for the 15-inch MacBook Air M2, it returns to $1049 or down $250 on Amazon. This configuration with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage beats the other listings from Best Buy and B&H Photo.

The MacBook Air M2 15'' with a large trackpad and wide edges. / © nextpit

We liked the MacBook Air M2 (review) for its thin and lightweight build on a premium aluminum chassis, which is complemented by a great keyboard, trackpad, and bright display. The performance of the M2 chipset is also praiseworthy and keeps the laptop cool despite missing a dedicated cooling system.

Which Apple products are you intending to purchase this Black Friday? Please let us know your answers in the comment section, and if you'd like to see similar offers from other brands.